Vittorio Sgarbi apologizes, “I’m sorry for anyone who took offense”

After taken away of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, his undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi decided to take a step back from the sexist offenses seasoned profanity, vulgarity and insults that Vittorio Sgarbi bestowed from the stage of the Maxxi in Rome last June 21st.

“I am sorry”

The art critic said: “I fully share Minister Sangiuliano’s position and I’m sorry for anyone who took offense at words that didn’t concern anyone other than me and my prostate cancer.”

«It exhausts itself in the circuit of words»

However, Vittorio Sgarbi apologizes in his own way, returning to justify himself: «I thank all the women and men who are not offended by a use of language that has no reference to the behaviors described, but is exhausted in the circuit of words, according to a verbal custom which today also characterized the speech of the honorable Misiani in the Senate, who spoke of “people who make a m… like this”».

«I have been described as “handicapped”»

A little diluting and a little inciting the controversy, not sparing a hint of victimhood, Sgarbi concludes: «I hope that my apologies to those who have felt upset will now establish a truce. I remember that today in a national newspaper I was described as “handicapped” (insulting myself and the handicapped); I don’t think I’ve read words of condemnation.’

