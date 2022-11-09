Sandro Andreolla exonerated, it is the temporary turn of deputy Agostino Bottega. There is this change on the bench at Vittorio Falmec of Excellence, participating in the same group as the Limana Cavarzano.

The disappointing path taken up to now in the league costs the bench to the former Union Feltre coach, who joined the Treviso association in December last year. After leading the rossoblù team to a quiet salvation in the last championship, the company had confirmed it in order to try to play a year projected towards the higher areas of the standings. But so he is not going, numbers in hand: after ten games, the points are only 9, with a score of two affirmations, three draws and five knockouts. Paradoxically, however, the turnover comes after the 2-2 away with Calvi Noale fourth in the ranking.

The path taken in the Italian Cup is quite different, where Vittorio Falmec reached the quarter-finals of the event. By the way, on 14 December the Clivense of president Sergio Pellissier will be played at home and supported as usual by the many former Chievo fans. A race of absolute prestige also for the Belluno players in pink: Alessio Floris, Paolo Pellicanò, Simone Quarzago and Wesley Spencer.

As for Bottega, he is a very well-known face in the province, having played in the Longarone winner of the First Category with Pierluigi Tomasella, in the Ponte Alpi and in the Belluno, as well as coaching the yellow and blue youth teams. It remains to be seen whether the new coach will be chosen in the next few hours or whether Bottega will be entrusted with the management of the delicate salvation match against Arcella.