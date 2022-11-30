KONTIOLAHTI. Together with a beautiful podium, Lisa’s smile returns. The third place in the individual 15 km of Kontiolahti (Finland) is worth a gold medal and breaks the spell that since 6 March 2021 had darkened the Friulian biathlon star in the individual races.

Really difficult seasons that the 27-year-old from Sappada swept away by imposing herself once again on the grand circuit scene, also dispelling many perplexities about her real competitiveness.

Lisa closed at 39”7 from the winner Hanna Oeberg and only 3”2 from the Norwegian Tandrevold. The other blue star, the South Tyrolean Dorothea Wierer, collapses at the end and with 4 mistakes, she finishes 38th at 4’29” from the winner. «I’m super happy – Vittozzi rejoices at the finish line -, I had fun without thinking about anything, just skiing and shooting at my best, without fear. I succeeded and this gives me a lot of satisfaction. The change of materials gave me confidence, the choice was spot on and I think it was an important component».

The carabiniere was the author of a very high level competition, almost impeccable on shooting, with only one error in the first series on land, excellent on skis, she expressed a lucidity and a physical form in which probably she herself only needed to start over to believe. «I felt very calm both on skis and at the shooting range – adds the Friulian biathlete -. Summer work made itself felt. I honestly didn’t expect this performance, also because I’ve been ill in the last month and haven’t had good sensations in recent weeks, but in the end I did what I’m capable of. I dedicate third place to myself. Starting the season like this is golden, it’s been two difficult years, but they taught me many things, I’ve grown. Without character I don’t know if I would have gone out, certainly I have never lacked the desire ».

The start is really good. Hoping that other clues can become a test, watch out for the 7.5 km sprint on Friday 2 December and the 10 km pursuit on Sunday. Thursday 1 December, at 1.35 pm, the women’s 4×6 km relay.