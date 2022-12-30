The women’s biathlon and Lisa Vittozzi restart from Pokljuka, Slovenia, to inaugurate 2023. What can we expect from the Sappada carabiniere who this year literally attacked her season in the World Cup and immediately started fighting among the top of her class? He is spending the Christmas break at home in Sappada training to consolidate and maybe improve his current third place in the general standings.

In the pursuit of the Finnish stage of Kontiolahti, the first of this year, the Friulian also wore the yellow bib (it hadn’t happened for three years), taking off the pebbles that she had been carrying since 2019 from her shoes.

Two and a half not brilliant years, spent on a roller coaster of results. With great dignity, he also traversed that strange professional sine wave through gritted teeth. Thing of the past. The sniper has shown that she has never lost her stubbornness and will to fight.

The tenacity of the mountaineers, the power of character. On the other hand, it should be said that at the age of 27, Vittozzi boasts two Olympic Games in his personal palmares, that of Peyongchamg 2018 and that of Beijing 2022 (and the prospect of Milan-Cortina 2026), the enviable collection of medals and competitive awards and a stay in the World Cup that make her a veteran in all respects.

In the general standings, the French Simon currently leads with 471 points, followed by Elvira Oeberg with 395 and our champion with 373. We are curious to understand what will happen now.

Will the good wave of the debut be felt immediately in this fourth stage of the 2022/2023 season in Slovenia? The proof of the facts in the battery of races (men’s and women’s coinciding as days at different times) to be held from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 January 2023 with six races in four days: sprints on Thursday and Friday, pursuits on Saturday and pursuits on Sunday relay races. So watch out for our star who is looking for a place in the firmament of the greats.