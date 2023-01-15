And with that it’s seven. Many with the bronze collected in Rupholding from Italy in Saturday’s relay, the medals that Lisa Vittozzi from Sappada has already collected in the 2022/23 Biathlon World Cup season.

Of these, three are team and 4 individual, of which two bronzes, one silver and the magnificent gold of the individual 15 km on Thursday in Germany, the fifth stage of the season of the maximum circuit. Counting Wierer’s 3, there are a total of 10 Azzurri podiums conquered since November.

Yesterday’s relay saw a reactive Italy in the polygons, but guilty of a not exactly fast pace on skis, except for Vittozzi who still had the turbo on. Comola in the opening fraction, left the baton to his schoolmate Camosci in seventh position.

Lisa did not disappoint. She was perfect on the clay court and came out of the range in second place behind France.

At the next polygon she kept her position after a very fast series with two recharges at 30″9, taking over Passler 27″ from the transalpine Chloe Chevalier and recording the best lap time. Rebecca maintained her position giving way to Wierer 29” from Norway, leading with Roeiseland after the debacle of the French Chauveau, who changed seventh at 1’07”.

“Doro” clean in the shot on the ground, stood up and made a recharge and finished third at 33″5 from Norway and 18″2 from Germany. Remarkable polygons for the blues, but the background factor did not allow them to aim for something bigger.

In any case, a welcome bronze that keeps the performance trend of the Sappada carabiniere up, which is definitely going wild here in Germany.

Today at 2.45 pm trepidation for the 12.5 km Mass start where Vittozzi, currently in third place in the overall standings of the World Cup, will try to make this trip on the snow of Rupholding truly unforgettable.

The other Friulian

For alpine skiing, on the other hand, Lara Della Mea from Tarvisio finished fifth in the first of the two European Cup slaloms in Pozza di Fassa.

Ninth in the middle of the race, 1″02 behind the leader, the Austrian Hoerhager, recovered four positions in the second heat, finishing 0″79 behind the winner, the Swedish Oehlund (second was the Italian Beatrice Sola, exited Hoerhager) and only 12 cents from the podium.