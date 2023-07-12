Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes History as 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Champion: 18 Impressive Facts About the Festival

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made history on Monday night at T-Mobile Park as he was crowned the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Champion. The event was filled with impressive displays of power from the eight participants, including Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodríguez, and Adley Rutschman.

One of the standout facts from the festival was that the eight participants combined for 341 home runs, surpassing the previous record of 312 set in 2019. These hits traveled a combined 138,723 feet, equivalent to 26.27 miles or just over a marathon. To put this distance in perspective, it would take 230 Space Needles in Seattle to surpass that number.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s victory was historic not just for him, but also for his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero. They became the only father-son duo to win the Home Run Derby, with Vlad Sr. claiming the title in 2007. Vlad Jr. surpassed his father’s record by hitting 25 home runs in the final round, the most in the history of the Home Run Derby.

Guerrero’s win also marked the first time a Blue Jays player has won the Home Run Derby, with José Bautista and Alex Ríos previously finishing as runners-up. The triumph continued a trend of teams from the Eastern Divisions dominating the event, with the last seven titles going to players from the AL East and NL East.

Randy Arozarena was another standout participant, becoming the first Rays player to participate in the Home Run Derby since 2009. He impressed by hitting a total of 82 home runs, the second-most in the event’s history. Arozarena eliminated his fellow compatriots Adolis García and Luis Robert Jr. in the second round, tying for the fourth-most home runs in a single round in Derby history. However, he fell short in the final round, with Yoenis Céspedes remaining the only Cuban player to win the Derby.

Julio Rodríguez had a sensational opening round, hitting 41 home runs, including 10 with his first 11 swings. He now holds three of the eight rounds in Derby history with at least 30 home runs. Adley Rutschman also put on a show in the first round, hitting a total of 27 home runs from the left side of the plate before switching to the right side and hitting six more during the bonus time.

While the festival showcased incredible performances, no catcher has ever won the Derby. Pete Alonso, who was aiming to match Ken Griffey Jr.’s record of winning all three festivals, was eliminated by Rodríguez. Alonso, however, now has a total of 195 home runs over four appearances in the Derby, leading the pack. Robert’s impressive performance included hitting the six biggest home runs of the night, with an incredible 484-foot connection in the second round.

Other participants such as Mookie Betts made their debut at the event but were unable to advance past the first round. With Betts’ participation, the Dodgers remain without a Home Run Derby champion, joining a list of ten other teams without a winner.

Overall, the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby was a night filled with memorable moments and impressive records.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

