Home » Vladimir Quesada confirms imminent signing of Honduran winger Michaell Chirinos: More reinforcements expected for Saprissa
Sports

Vladimir Quesada confirms imminent signing of Honduran winger Michaell Chirinos: More reinforcements expected for Saprissa

by admin
Vladimir Quesada confirms imminent signing of Honduran winger Michaell Chirinos: More reinforcements expected for Saprissa

Title: Saprissa’s Technical Director Hints at Arrival of Michaell Chirinos; Awaits More Reinforcements

Date: 2023-07-20

Saprissa’s Technical Director, Vladimir Quesada, has spoken about the potential signing of Honduran winger, Michaell Chirinos. While the official announcement is yet to be made, Quesada confirms that an agreement has been reached, and the announcement can be expected in the coming hours.

When asked about Chirinos, Quesada expressed his excitement about the prospect of the player joining the squad. However, he clarified that the details of the negotiations are being handled by the Technical Commission and directed any queries regarding the signing to them.

Quesada acknowledged that he was aware of Chirinos’ abilities and also admitted to following Honduran soccer closely. He mentioned that the player is highly regarded not only for his skills on the field but also for being an excellent person. Quesada believes that the Honduran players he has encountered in his career have all been good individuals, a testament to their character.

Apart from Chirinos, Quesada expects more reinforcements to strengthen the team. The technical director believes that at least one player should be added to each position, with a focus on two attackers and one defender. By building a competitive roster, Quesada hopes to see an increase in the team’s performance through healthy competition.

Saprissa is set to open the upcoming tournament against Sporting FC on Wednesday. Quesada, along with the rest of the coaching staff, aims to make calculated decisions and avoid any potential mistakes during the signings.

See also  Short Course World Championships National Qualifying Tournament Breaks Two More Asian Records and Three National Records

With the potential addition of Chirinos and the desired reinforcements, Saprissa hopes to have a cohesive and strong squad for the upcoming season. Fans eagerly await the official announcement of Chirinos’ signing and the potential further additions to the team’s roster.

You may also like

DeAndre Ayton rant: I feel like the whole...

Ups and Downs: Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi’s...

Polish midfielder Blaszczykowski ended his career at the...

the viral video on social networks – Corriere...

Major buyers LASK do not make announcements

Fear for Massimo Mauro: suffered a heart attack...

There were times when I didn’t want to...

New Zealand Captain Ali Riley Cries After Team’s...

TRAIL FLOOD DAY | Sportdimontagna.com

Italy won the gold medal in the 4×1.500m...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy