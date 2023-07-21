Vladimir Quesada confirms imminent signing of Honduran winger Michaell Chirinos: More reinforcements expected for Saprissa

Title: Saprissa’s Technical Director Hints at Arrival of Michaell Chirinos; Awaits More Reinforcements

Date: 2023-07-20

Saprissa’s Technical Director, Vladimir Quesada, has spoken about the potential signing of Honduran winger, Michaell Chirinos. While the official announcement is yet to be made, Quesada confirms that an agreement has been reached, and the announcement can be expected in the coming hours.

When asked about Chirinos, Quesada expressed his excitement about the prospect of the player joining the squad. However, he clarified that the details of the negotiations are being handled by the Technical Commission and directed any queries regarding the signing to them.

Quesada acknowledged that he was aware of Chirinos’ abilities and also admitted to following Honduran soccer closely. He mentioned that the player is highly regarded not only for his skills on the field but also for being an excellent person. Quesada believes that the Honduran players he has encountered in his career have all been good individuals, a testament to their character.

Apart from Chirinos, Quesada expects more reinforcements to strengthen the team. The technical director believes that at least one player should be added to each position, with a focus on two attackers and one defender. By building a competitive roster, Quesada hopes to see an increase in the team’s performance through healthy competition.

Saprissa is set to open the upcoming tournament against Sporting FC on Wednesday. Quesada, along with the rest of the coaching staff, aims to make calculated decisions and avoid any potential mistakes during the signings.

With the potential addition of Chirinos and the desired reinforcements, Saprissa hopes to have a cohesive and strong squad for the upcoming season. Fans eagerly await the official announcement of Chirinos’ signing and the potential further additions to the team’s roster.

