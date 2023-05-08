Vlahovic: awaiting the judge, there is controversy about Gasperini. Fifa also intervenes: “Now we want severe sanctions”

The racist chants of Atalanta fans against Dusan Vlahovic become a worldwide case with the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, who sympathizes with the Serbian Juventus player and asks Italy for “severe sanctions to counter these episodes and act as a deterrent”.

Sanctions are those that the sports judge will make known on Tuesday. First of all, it cannot be excluded that – given the seriousness of what happened and the media echo of the racist chants – the Bergamo curve will be closed even in the absence of recidivism, as it was established in early April for that of Juventus after the insults to the Inter player Romelu Lukaku. In any case, Atalanta risks a heavy fine.

Attention is also paid to the yellow card which,, the referee awarded Vlahovic on the field for the celebration after the goal: the whistle judged it evidently provocative or at least excessive. The comparison with the “grace” of the FIGC to Lukaku is automatic: booked for the exultation, albeit not provocative, after the goal against Juve, the Belgian saw his card “cancelled” by the Federation. “The fault of racism lies with those who insult, not with those who play”, says Michel Platini, in Italy for an event of the Mauro-Vialli foundation.

The same line of the FIGC, which where ever yellow should add the others necessary for a disqualification in the next four matcheswould challenge the decision in the appeal Meanwhile, in addition to the fans of the Bergamo stadium, the Atalanta coach also ends up in the dock, Gian Piero Gasperini. Immediately after the game, the coach he had tried to reduce the insult “gypsy” addressed to Vlahovic as an episode of “rudeness towards a single”. Same thesis that he carried forward in 2018 when he called racist “boo” “a problem of education” of the San Siro stadium against the Napoli player Kalidou Koulibaly: “Howling, in my opinion, has nothing to do with racism. Racism is something else”.

One has started on the web “out of shields” against yesterday’s words spoken by Gasperini. The president of the coaches’ association, Renzo Ulivieri, invited him to better reformulate his thoughts. “If he thought about it for a moment, even Gasperini would probably correct something”, commented the dean of Italian coaches, admitting that in the Gasperini case he chose not to go into confrontation with his fans. “They are not common insults but racism: Bergamo deserves more”, tweeted the mayor, Giorgio Gori, also recalling the other cases of racism in other stadiums. It is racism, and it must be fought in an “unequivocal” way, according to the sports minister, Andrea Abodi, while the Northern League leader, Salvini, media: “Behind racism there is an educational disaster”.

Certainly, Fifa will not stand idly by. Infantino used harsh words: “There is no place for racism in football – he said -. It is absolutely unacceptable. This is not an isolated episode. The victims of these abuses must be supported and the perpetrators duly punished by the authorities at all levels”.