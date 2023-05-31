Vlahovic away from Juve, Bayern Munich proposes an exchange!

The Juventus start planning the next sports season, aware that the Bianconeri will not play the next season Champions League. Many jewels of the team could therefore decide to leave Turin and among these there is also the name of Dusan Vlahovicwhose opaque performances barely recall the player who exploded in the Fiorentina shirt.

⚪⚫ Sadio Manè at Juventus?

On the Serbian there would be l’intereste del Bayern Monaco at Thomas Tuchel, fresh winner of the Bundesliga in comeback on the always rivals of Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians though they would not like to offer the 80 million asked by Juventus and they would prefer to propose to the black and white club a technical counterpart. The name that circulates is that of Sadio Manenow out of Tuchel’s projects.

Age obstacle

The Senegalese would certainly go to enrich the Juventus offensive department but the obstacle could be the no longer very young age of the attacker. Manè is born in 1992 and could prove to be an unsuitable profile for a team like the Juventus who would like to re-establish the workforce with an eye to the future.

🆕 READ ALSO: Juventus: goodbye to Di Maria and more

🔴⚫ Milan challenge Inter for Pavard

Even the Milan has concretely started working on the next session of transfer market, with the Rossoneri fans who are already dreaming of reinforcements who can immediately raise the level of competitiveness of the team. An opportunity could come from Germany, right from the fresh samples of Bavaria Monaco. Indeed, according to the Bild, Pavard will not renew with the Bavarians.

As a result, the defender, 2018 world champion, could be an interesting target for the Milan. The Devil could start a market challenge with Interwhich already made the first move in January.

🔵 Via Spalletti and niente Luis Enrique, Napoli punta Sergio Conceição

The environment Napoli has been shocked in the last few hours by official communications, before De Laurentiis and then Spallettifrom the separation from the technician of the Scudetto; but also ofimpossibility of reaching Luis Enrique as a possible substitute. And so the casting of coaches continues in the blue house, in search of the right profile.

According to the latest news, the candidacy of Sergio ConceiçãoLusitanian coach of Porto. The Portuguese is a serious target for the Napoli bench: there is openness on the part of the Portuguese coach and the offer of the blues would be of 6 million euros gross (with growth decree they would reach 4 net). They remain, however, in the list too Italian e Thiago Motta who are the favorites in Italy.