Massimiliano Allegri on the eve he had defined the match in Salerno as a clash of salvation. A match that Juventus didn’t stick to, trimming a clear 3-0 against Salernitana, also thanks to a rediscovered Vlahovic who scored twice. Thus, the Bianconeri regained success after three matchdays and tied Empoli and Monza in the standings. The team from Campania, on the other hand, collects the third defeat out of four home games played in 2023 but retains a 7-point margin over Verona (third last) which will host Salernitana on Monday.





Nicola confirms the 4-3-3 deployed in the victorious away game in Lecce, changing only Nicolussi Caviglia for Bohinen. Allegri relies on a 3-5-1-1 with Di Maria behind Vlahovic. The result is a blocked game: Juventus have the ball in hand but are unable to sink; Salernitana tries to put it on the grit, pressing the black and white ball carriers high. In the 25th minute, however, the episode breaks the balance and changes the story of the match: Di Maria invents for Miretti who enters the area and is hooked up by Nicolussi Caviglia. Rapuano points to the spot: from eleven meters Vlahovic kicks to the left, Ochoa senses but is unable to repel. The goal cuts Salernitana’s legs and it takes more than a few minutes to regroup. The only chances come from Candreva’s foot, who works hard but can’t find references in the box. Juventus in complete control and in the 45th minute they doubled: Sambia blocked a cross centrally, Vlahovic attempted a volley that turned into an assist for Kostic, able to beat Ochoa on the way out. See also Fiori Barp thinks about the repechage and is not unbalanced on Masoch

At the beginning of the second half Nicola replaces Vilhena with Lovato and returns to 3-5-2. But not even the time to regroup for Juventus to find the trio: Fagioli invents for Vlahovic who takes the time to defend the grenade and with power deposits the ball behind Ochoa. Once the match is over, the Old Lady controls easily and even touches poker with a great shot by Di Maria that hits the crossbar. Salernitana, thanks to the lowering of the rhythms, are more present in the black and white half but first Sambia, then Bonazzoli and finally Dia do not frame the mirror. On the other hand, the best chance happens to Kean who, served by the Church, hits the post. At the triple whistle, the all-black and white party: three goals and three points to start the ascent. There is work to be done for Salernitana.

