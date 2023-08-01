Vlahovic for Lukaku plus 30-40 million: because the Juve operation is a bad sign, albeit an obligatory one

“It’s all about the money: the rest is conversation“. The sentence is of Gordon Gekkofinance shark played by Michael Douglas in the movie Wall Street of 1987, and is perhaps the only sensible justification for a (for now possible) market operation such as the exchange Vlahovic-Lukaku between Juventus and Chelsea. And in the end we could stop here too: it is (only) one question of money for a club that absolutely needs money, coming from difficult times after bad markets e spending spreein a football like the Italian one that from an economic point of view, save few exceptionsis in big trouble. And so they’re giving us away a 23-year-old striker for a 30-year-old, plus 40 million which could even become 30 to unlock the deal. It’s okay if it’s a question of money. Because beyond that, however, the part attributable to “conversation” he says that an operation of this kind doesn’t make much sense. Vlahovic was taken for 81 million euros (plus a commission of 10) when he was 20 years old and already fifty goals in Serie A: a coup that in addition to the reasons for the pitch also had a communication component importantwith the Serbian to do after Ronaldoyoung and very strong pivot of a Juve (which he would have liked to be, even with ChurchLocatelli, GattiMiretti, Beans) young and very strong.

It didn’t go very well. Kind of why Vlahovic did not live up to expectations: received with the usual excessive marching band of the pre to describe it as a cyborg indestructiblehas perhaps found himself weighed down by the burden of 80 million on mein an old-style centre-forward role with few opportunities to do what he likes (attack the depth) and grappling with one of the worst problems for a footballer, the pubalgia. A bit ‘also for the problems of Juventus of the last two years, between corporate earthquakes, wrong choices and perhaps the incompatibility with the game of Allegri that yes, it is notoriously one of the maximum expressions of utilitarianism applied to football, but if in past years it had also brought people like HiguainDybala, Tevez scoring deluges of goals has seemed even less exciting in recent seasons, with the Bianconeri scoring 3 goals more than the Bologna. We have therefore arrived at today with Vlahovic who had stuck on one of the labels currently in Serie A: “He is not in sale but if then an offer arrives…”, with the offers that haven’t arrived, however, at most a few interest. And therefore the expendable Vlahovic becomes an almost forced bargaining chip for the highly unwanted Lukaku, who broke up with Inter and who at the Chelsea they can’t wait to place elsewhere.

Per Allegri that would be fine: in the end it is clear that Vlahovic net of laughs in the videos he is not the ideal center forward and in a season without cups in which if you are there Juve you have to aim for it scudetto it’s perfectly fine to have one ready like Lukemoreover subtracted from a direct competitor (indeed, from the one that Allegri considers the most accredited of direct competitors). It is a model already applied in the past, in the happy Marotta era: Roma comes second and is lightened by Pjanicil Napoli comes second and takes away from him Higuain. Although perhaps today times are different and probably the Juventus attack is not the sector who needs a more restyling if you want to compete for the championship. They stay perplexityhowever, in an exchange that sees an undoubtedly very good 23-year-old leave one of the major Italian clubs in exchange for a 30enne that yes, it is undoubtedly very strong, devastating three years ago when he was a key figure of the nerazzurri shield and less effective in the last season, thanks to physical problems than at 30 and on one mammoth structure like that of the Belgian are difficult and long to overcome. And then the communicative data: it should have been Juve’s year zero, with Giuntoli also called for his signature on a Naples miracle made of excellent sales and young and cheap investments. Such an operation goes in exactly the opposite direction. And so we go back to the beginning: it’s all one question Of money and said so it would not even be enough. We should approach the following: Luke plus thirty million for Vlahovic it would be a difficult operation justifiable and by the taste of clearance salewith a balance of forty million or more, on the other hand, it would become acceptable but always with a sentence of Gekko a corollary: “If something is worth doing, it’s only for money”.