Vlahovic: a goal is not enough

Dusan Vlahovic it unlocks. The first network against the Freiburg is canceled by the Var who chokes the scream in the throat of the number 9, who however does not give up and unlocks the match Europa League on a penalty kick. The penalty paves the way for the Old Lady who wins 2-0 and places among the top eight of the competition.

The network of Vlahovic it is certainly important, it drives away bad thoughts, but not for long. In fact, after a complex season, the market vci chase each other and the Juventus forward could be sacrificed by the management. The admired and consecrated player in that of Firenze looks like a distant relative of the one who alla Fiorentina had amazed and enchanted, Torino but it’s another thing and who knows if Juve will still have the patience to wait. Vlahovic has admirers especially in Premier League, where the denature is not lacking. Juventus will make careful assessments, the farewell of Vlahovic it’s not so obvious but yesterday’s goal certainly wasn’t enough to shift the balance and it’s afra to change the mind of those who put him on the transferable list.

The Champions can save the bench

Il Benfica will be the opponent ofInter in the quarterfinals of Champions Leaguethe troop of Simone Inzaghi he will therefore have to deal with another Portuguese woman. Having averted the derby and the Bigs, the Portuguese are perhaps the most approachable opponent, at least on paper, because the team Joao Mario on the pitch he is giving everyone a hard time and plays a modern football that could put the Nerazzurri in difficulty.

The future of Simone Inzaghi pass without a doubt Champions League, hoping to get as far as possible to continue cultivating a dream that slowly begins to materialize. Obviously the Inter manager hadn’t been asked to win Champions Leaguebut with the Scudetto now gone and a series of fluctuating results, Europe is the only hope to cling to to revive a run-down season.

Summer is coming, Leao: Milan, London or Paris?

Il Milan he avoided the European derby with his Inter cousins, but on the other hand he caught the Napoli Of Luciano Spalletti. Romantic challenge that will push one of the two into the semifinals of the Champions League. The Rossoneri avoid the big battleships, but against the Neapolitans it will certainly not be a walk in the park.

Il Milan European format is therefore preparing for the great all-Italian challenge, always turning thoughts to the transfer market. Summer is approaching and with the warm season so is the situation Raphael Leo it will have to be resolved, one way or another. The Portuguese would like at least 7.5 million a year with a signing bonus, too many demands from the attacker who could leave permanently and leave Milanodirection London o Paris.