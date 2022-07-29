the interview

SENT TO DALLAS

Don’t leave a phone in front of Dušan Vlahovic, it will make it disappear. It is one of the first things he learned at Juve, replying to the jokes “So you don’t suffer, you do.” This applies to the smartphone that Cuadrado confiscated from him for a whole day, a favor that he immediately returned, doubling the hours of the kidnapping, as for any other challenge that arises.

Even those with Allegri, to shoot directly from the corner: «Easy, I always win so much» or the one with one of the few who scores more than him: Robert Lewandowski, now with the Barcelona shirt. In the American Juve tour the two meet in the heat of Dallas, the beginning of a long count to determine who scores the most goals. Who will be the best of the season.

Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic, since he was a child you have been associated with anyone who has a privileged relationship with scoring.

«Lewa has been at the top of the statistics for 15 years, in the center of the stage, always: I have just started and I have a lot of goals to hit for certain comparisons».

Do you and Haaland, who has just arrived at Manchester City, represent the new generation of forwards?

«Yes, because football changes constantly and needs new players. No, because we still have everything to prove ».

It cost you 75 million, haven’t you already proved something?

«History has to be done, that’s why I chose Juve: it’s a glorious club. As a kid, 11 or 12 years old in Serbia you only followed Seria A in the golden age and it was the one in which Juventus won everything: Thuram, Ibra, Cannavaro, Del Piero, a treasure and the kind of example that brings you to always fight to overcome the limit. I only play to win ».

The first goal that made you dream?

“When my grandfather took me to see Partizan for the first time, I was 6 years old, a goal the first goal struck me but not as it was for the feeling it gave me to see it live”.

Allegri asked her for 30 goals.

“I’d love that. Let’s see if we can, it is a successful season but if they arrive I would like it to be the first time in a long time that whoever becomes the best scorer also takes the championship ».

Now Di Maria is there to make her life easier.

«In fact, as soon as I arrived I said to myself ‘we also count the assists’, but more than anything else … Di Maria, Pogba, let’s talk about people I saw on TV and now I play with them».

This is because it has forged ahead. How do you live at 22 when you are rich, famous and admired?

“You know that a lot of people want to be your friend just for the name, you know you can get lost, it has happened to others, but my parents have taught me the education that keeps you on the ground.”

At Fiorentina they accompanied her, now she lives without them.

“Once a month, they or my sister arrive. They are not there but I know I can always call them if something is wrong ».

Capita?

“No. I’m not the type to pick up the phone and say I miss you. Luckily, they still know when it’s time to show up. “

From 2018 in Florence, from last year in Turin. What did you understand of Italy?

«Which is a wonderful country, I am in love with it. Belgrade is my favorite place but in Italy I have found absolute beauty. I’m lucky and Turin gives you the air of having everything at your fingertips. So I focus only on my goals ».

What are they?

«Score more each year than the previous one and win. Last year Juve didn’t do it, we lost a final, so now we need to recover and take everything there is. This is why I think about football 24 a day, seven days a week ».

It is not too much?

«A career lasts 25 years, 30, to make the most of it you have to dedicate yourself. There is time to live after. And then I hear a lot of players who quit and two months later they don’t know what to do. No, high-level sport today requires total attention, taking care of what you eat, hours of rest, personal training after having done that with the team ».

Bonucci says that she is obsessed “scoring is his strength not scoring devastates him, he must find a balance”.

«He’s right, if I don’t sign the world falls. That’s how it is and I should learn to manage better, but now it’s just like that ».

Vote after six months of Juventus?

«I can improve in everything, I needed some time to get used to it. I’m not satisfied but now I’m ready to win ».

Do you like the nickname Pogba gave you, Dudu?

“I like that Pogba plays with me.”

In Serbia the champion is almost a state figure, do you feel like Djokovic?

“At least. He is an example, a myth, I aim to have the mental strength of him ».

Do you know each other?

“We never saw each other but we texted often. It would be nice if he came to visit us at Juve ». –

