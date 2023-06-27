Vlahovic in London and Lukaku at Juve? Kessié, Milan Scamacca or Morata is back… the call with Pep and Rice to the last million

Crazy and unpredictable market

The sensational indiscretion comes from The Telegraphwhich explains how Romelu Lukaku could incredibly end up at Juventus. Il Chelsea Of Mauricio Pochettino would be thinking about buying Dusan Vlahovicfor some time now in the crosshairs of the big names Premier League.

In case i Blues manage to get their hands on Juve’s centre-forward, they could have convincing arguments to seduce the bianconeri and convince them to let the Serbian leave. L’Belgian striker could thus end up in the shadow of Molein this crazy market situation.

Kessié is back in fashion

Also Frank Kessie in the good graces of the Saudis. According to the latest market news, too the former Rossoneri could go in Saudi Arabia. The midfielder of Barcelona but would like to leave i blaugrana only for a big club, and here comes the fashionInter that after Marcus Thuram could score another thick shot.

The nerazzurri evaluate the midfielder who in Spanish league failed to showcase all its qualities, that’s why the return to A league would please the player, who would return to Milano but on the other side of the Naviglio.

Thoughts Morata

Il Milannuanced Marcus Thuramwho yesterday signed with theInterplunges back into the sea of transfer market looking for a striker who can fit the needs of Stefano Pioli. Gianluca Scamacca seems to be the most affordable goal, West Ham permitting. In the last few hours, however, it also makes its way Alvaro Moratafixed idea in the head of the Juventuswhich, however, could turn elsewhere.

The Spaniard would be exactly the player the Rossoneri need right now, like bread.

La Telefonata di Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan he greeted the Manchester City to espouse the cause of Barcelona. The German midfielder will then go to play in the Spanish Leagueafter the past seasons in Premier League.

The median ex Citizens to the Daily Mail he revealed the phone call with which he told a Pep Guardiola that he would leave the City: “It was one of the hardest phone calls I’ve had to make. All I could do was say thank you. Not just for this season and all the trophies, but for bringing me to Manchester. I will never forget when I injured my knee at the end of the season with Borussia Dortmund and had to have surgery, I was afraid City didn’t want me anymore. Pep called me on the phone and told me they would wait no matter how long it took to recover. Maybe he was hoping we’d leave together the way we came, but I know he understands my decision. I’m sure me going to his club helps”

Who offers more?

Declan Rice is the object of desire of the Manchester City, but also remains on the dream in the drawer ofArsenal. For the midfielder of West Ham the auction is already open, but there still doesn’t seem to be a higher bidder.

It seems that the Hammers have rejected an offer equal to 93 million more 12 bonusbut the team ofEast London for now it has made a wall. The feeling is that Londoners want to get as much as possible from the sale of Ricealso awaiting the offer of theArsenal.