Vlahovic come Szczesny, via in estate?

The Juventus wins the first round of Europa League against the Freiburg, Of Maria still salt in the chair and if the Video he loads the team on his shoulders, not between the same Dusan Vlahovic who gets everything wrong and still doesn’t score goals. On the number 9 juventino there are several clubs of Premier League and if a few months ago the farewell ofex Fiorentina it seemed like fantasy football, in the current state of things it seems that the Old Lady could evaluate offers and would be willing to let the attacker go.

In the list of transfers there is also Wojciech Szczesny that in the summer he could leave the club, that he wouldn’t want to lose him on a free transfer and would opt to let him go in the event of a concrete and substantial offer. The goalkeeper of the Cremonaowned byAtalanta, Meatballs he is the number one candidate to take over the legacy of the Polish full-back.

Leão is asking too much, will Milan change his mind?

Il Milan he enjoys the passage of the round conquered against the Tottenhama Milano they smile again and the Rossoneri people finally chase away the bad thoughts. In future projection, however, the priority is always called Rafael Leãothe renewal of the Portuguese is an awkward and difficult subject to understand, above all because the 7 million a year offered by Milan they should be a more than convincing argument to lead the player and his entourage to the end.

As reported by The Sports Gazette the player’s agents would like more, ie 7.5 million euros net per season for five years, plus 2 million on signing and bonuses related to personal and team goals. The Milan is therefore placed with his back to the mute, but at this point the Rossoneri could backtrack and decide to say goodbye to Lion.

Hakim Ziyech thinks back to Milan, but Inter side

L’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi prepares to compete against the Spicewhich will be the appetizer before the rich dish, or the challenge against the Porto which is worth a whole season. In the meantime, the management is working towards the future, trying to strengthen the squad, but without spending excessively. Dumfries should yield a nice little treasure, since the 50 million that theInter hopes to derive from its sale will be reinvested in part on the market, the others will serve for the budget

Here because Judge Ziyech seems like a solution suited to Inter’s needs, theInter probes the waters for the player who during the long winter has been the dream of Milanthe Moroccan player hasn’t been part of the Blues’ plans for some time now, Milan would be welcome.