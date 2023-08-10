Vlahovic-Lukaku: Chelsea blocks the exchange

The negotiation for the exchange between Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku. Juve rejected the 25 million euro settlement proposal (including bonuses) presented by Chelsea and i Blues have closed on the transfer of “Big Rom” in Turin. The bianconeri had reduced the equalization request from 40 to 30/35. Meanwhile, Vlahovic returned to the Allianz Stadium with a brace during the traditional match against the youth team, while the Juventus people openly sided against Lukaku shouting at the management: “We don’t want him”. At this point Chelsea will try to sell the Belgian striker to Saudi Arabia. New rumors from Turkey about a 30 million black and white offer to Galatasaray to bring back to Italy Nicolo Zaniolo. There are outgoing Fabio Miretti e Hans Nicolussi-Caviglia towards Salernitana e Nicholas Rovella towards Monza. Massimiliano Allegri has yet to decide whether to let new signing Uruguayan defender Facundo González go on loan.

Close agreement between Naples and Osimhen for the renewal

In the house of Napoli we continue to talk about Victor Osimhen. From Arabia the court against the Nigerian striker continues with the 180 million euro offer presented to De Laurentiis. But as reported by Sport Mediaset, the agreement between Naples and Osimhen would be close. The player asks for 12 million salary and image rights management, the club proposes at least 10 million (which includes fixed income, bonuses and image rights) and a double release clause (one lower for Europe and another for the rest of the world). Meanwhile, after the blitz that led NATHAN to the court of Rudi Garcia to replace the Korean Kim Min-jaearrived for 12 million euros Jens Cajust, Swedish-American midfielder, but raised in China. It’s always there when leaving for Arabia Piotr Zielinski. Al Ahli is ready to pay 24 million to the Neapolitans and 12 per season to the Pole.

No from Balogun and Taremi, Inter on Arnautovic

Up front, Inter are looking for a quality striker to support “El Toro” Martinez e Marcus Thuram (arrived in July from Borussia Mönchengladbach to replace Edin Dzeko). For the American striker with a British passport Folarin Balogun Arsenal are asking for 40 million and even the hypothesis seems to have faded Mahdi Taremi (Port). Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri would have made an attempt with Bologna for the return of Marko Arnautovic. The Serbian-born Austrian striker’s agent said: “We’d like to be heard by Bologna… An offer has arrived and we would like the club to understand the importance of this opportunity for him. It would be the chance to compete at the highest level , to win titles”.

Roma close to Marcos Leonardo, but Simeone blocks Morata

Arnautovic has also been requested by Roma because Mourinho insists on having reinforcements in the offensive department. The Giallorossi are now one step away from Marcos Leonardo, striker for Santos and the Brazilian Under-20 national team. But the “Cholo” Simeone has definitively armored Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid: “We need it”. Meanwhile, after so many years there will no longer be a Totti in the Giallorossi world, given that the 17-year-old Cristian he moved to Frosinone, where he will play in the Primavera team.

Fiorentina are very active

Very active Fiorentina who took M’Bala I’m Going e Oliver Christensen. The forward from Spezia was paid 13 million; the Danish goalkeeper instead comes from Hertha Berlin for six million. The Colombian defender also arrived on a free transfer from Everton Yerry Mina. The Italian-Argentine striker should join by the end of the week Lucas Beltran of the River Plate. Outgoing appear Sofyan Amrabat e Martinez Fourthper Nico Gonzalez Brentford offered 30 million.

Atalanta: Maehle and Muriel towards Germany

Atalanta enjoys the new signing Gianluca Scamacca who made his debut with the Nerazzurri but is also working on the imminent arrival of Charles DeKetealare from Milan. Out to Germany Luis Muriel that Eintracht Frankfurt likes e Joakim Maehle on which there is Wolfsburg (13 million euros offered for the side of the Danish national team).

Pellegrini returns to Lazio, Sarri insists on Ricci

Lazio insists on Samuel Ricci from Turin and in the meantime has dissolved the reserves: Luca Pellegrini will return to the court of Sarri. There is an agreement with Juve. Open negotiation with Empoli for the transfer to Tuscany of Matteo Cancellieri. The Azzurri ask for a loan, the Biancocelesti just want to sell it. Turin, after the return of Nikola Vlasichas pretty much closed for that of Ruslan Malinovsky (Olympique Marseille). Verona has finally found an agreement with Federico Bonazzoli: the attacker leaves Salernitana which in the meantime is evaluating the return of Daniel Green.

