TURIN. No recovery in extremis: Dusan Vlahovic also misses the Derby d’Italia after the absences against Lecce and PSG. The Serbian striker suffers from groin pain, a problem that had emerged at the end of last season and seemed to have been solved with a surgical operation during the summer, and for this reason he will not be at the Stadium tonight against Inter. His presence was in strong doubt and obviously no one wanted to risk it, also because the World Cup is just around the corner.

The emergency in the Juventus attack remains great, since there will not even be Kean, but Allegri can count on Di Maria again. The Argentine was injured on 11 October in Haifa and is now back available, but he should start from the bench as well as Chiesa. Among the owners, however, the central Bremer is expected again (snatched from Inter after a long market auction) in an all-Brazilian defense with Danilo and Alex Sandro.

