Vlahovic, racist chants from Atalanta fans: what happens now

If there won’t be another Lukaku case it’s only because we’re at the end of the championship and it’s highly unlikely that Vlahovic, on his first yellow card of the season, manages to collect four more until he gets disqualified . In fact, after the story of the Belgian in Inter-Juventus in the Italian Cup, the FIGC president Gravina immediately raised his antennae in front of the scenes of the Atalanta-Juve final: the repeated racist chants against the Serbian attacker, the announcement of the willing loudspeaker by the referee Duties with threat of suspension of the match, Vlahovic’s own goal, the polemical exultation, again the choruses and – precisely – the admonition by Doveri himself.

The possible scenarios

Gravina will wait for the reasons for the yellow card and if he doesn’t find us – and he shouldn’t find us – something different from what he saw on TV, he’s ready to challenge any very hypothetical disqualification. He would not do it through grace, used in Lukaku’s case due to the limited time, but by exploiting article 102 of the sporting justice code which gives him the right to contest sanctions deemed illegitimate and inadequate. In these hours there have been contacts between the FIGC and the Italian Referees Association to find a line that avoids other bad figures such as that of the Lukaku case and this quasi-encore. Meanwhile, in addition to the reasons for the admonition, the FIGC is also waiting for an exemplary decision against the Atalanta curve from the sports judge. whose chants were evidently noted and reported by the inspectors of the federal prosecutor’s office.