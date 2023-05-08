Home » Vlahovic, racist chants from Atalanta fans: what happens now
Sports

Vlahovic, racist chants from Atalanta fans: what happens now

by admin
Vlahovic, racist chants from Atalanta fans: what happens now

If there won’t be another Lukaku case it’s only because we’re at the end of the championship and it’s highly unlikely that Vlahovic, on his first yellow card of the season, manages to collect four more until he gets disqualified. In fact, after the story of the Belgian in Inter-Juventus in the Italian Cup, the FIGC president Gravina immediately raised his antennae in front of the scenes of the Atalanta-Juve final: the repeated racist chants against the Serbian attacker, the announcement of the willing loudspeaker by the referee Duties with threat of suspension of the match, Vlahovic’s own goal, the polemical exultation, again the choruses and – precisely – the admonition by Doveri himself.

The possible scenarios

Gravina will wait for the reasons for the yellow card and if he doesn’t find us – and he shouldn’t find us – something different from what he saw on TV, he’s ready to challenge any very hypothetical disqualification. He would not do it through grace, used in Lukaku’s case due to the limited time, but by exploiting article 102 of the sporting justice code which gives him the right to contest sanctions deemed illegitimate and inadequate. In these hours there have been contacts between the FIGC and the Italian Referees Association to find a line that avoids other bad figures such as that of the Lukaku case and this quasi-encore. Meanwhile, in addition to the reasons for the admonition, the FIGC is also waiting for an exemplary decision against the Atalanta curve from the sports judge. whose chants were evidently noted and reported by the inspectors of the federal prosecutor’s office.

You may also like

Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at

Holidays in Val Gardena by bike

“His last with the Lioness?”. The title of...

Seventeen-year-old Miculyčová started the freestyle BMX season victoriously

Think Forward Sport: the sports marketing scenario. Mirco...

Philadelphia equalizes in the NBA playoffs

Sun Jiajun breaks Asian record in men’s 50m...

Clash between van and truck on the A1...

NBA, Banchero finds the reporter who confused him...

The details behind Harden’s three-pointer quasi-killing the 76ers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy