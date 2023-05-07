Home » Vlahovic, the racist chants in Atalanta-Juventus, the yellow card and Gasperini: what happened – breaking latest news
Sports

Vlahovic, the racist chants in Atalanta-Juventus, the yellow card and Gasperini: what happened – breaking latest news

by admin
Vlahovic, the racist chants in Atalanta-Juventus, the yellow card and Gasperini: what happened – breaking latest news
Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bergamo

In the final of Atalanta-Juventus Dusan Vlahovic is targeted by the ultras from Bergamo with racist chants. From there the goal, the exultation and the yellow card. Then the words of Gasperini

It still happens. This time not with a black player, but with a young Serbian. You are a gypsyshouts the Curva Pisani a Dusan Vlahovic in the most excited moment of
Atalanta-Juventusplayoff for the Champions
. It all began in the 90th minute when the Juve centre-forward, who came on in the second half in place of Milik, cleared the ball after being fouled by Maehle. Koopmeiners and De Roon invite the ultras from Bergamo to stop, but it doesn’t happen. The fiery ending. Vlahovic shaken, the referee Duties stops the match for a minutethe loudspeaker makes the usual announcement.

The goal, the exultation and the yellow card

Then he recovers and Vlahovic, who had already been targeted here when he was playing for Fiorentina, scores the doubling goal by putting his index finger to his mouth without addressing his protesters. Chiesa, who had given the assist to his teammate, puts his hands behind his ears and the cursed choirs start again. The referee admonishes Vlahovic for a provocative exultation and signals him to calm down. It looks like the reissue of the Lukaku case. Even if the Serbian from Juve, not being cautioned, will not be disqualified. To see if the Juventus club appeals: These choirs must be fought vigorously. But those who are in the field must ignore it as much as possible because only by ignoring certain people can the matter be resolved. Then it’s up to those who have to take the measures, commented Allegri.

See also  At the Aldo Di Bella memorial Urania Milano tries to resist the Bertram
Gasperini: Racism is serious, it shouldn’t be confused

Absurd position taken by Gasperini: I condemn the chants, but Pasalic and Djimsiti play in Atalanta and in the past there have been many players of that ethnic group in Bergamo. We need to differentiate. Sometimes there are insults for other things. Racism is a very serious matter and should not be confused. If it were racism there would also be against players who are here…. In the meantime, the FIGC has contacted Juventus to show its solidarity.

May 7, 2023 (change May 7, 2023 | 16:29)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Coach Stavjaň pulled out Nitra (again), he does...

Serie A, Turin 1-1 Monza – Football

Bundesliga: Setback for LASK at Austria Klagenfurt

World Team Cup: GB men win title after...

Nor Nordhagen won the Junior Peace Cycling Race

Todd Haley follows his instinct, and late gamble...

Soccer: Alaba takes the next trophy

‘TeamUp’, a program to help children affected by...

Wanda Sports and the 2023HHI World Hip-Hop Championships...

Monaco recovers in Angers and consolidates its fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy