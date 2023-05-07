Vlahovic, the racist chants in Atalanta-Juventus, the yellow card and Gasperini: what happened – breaking latest news

Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bergamo

In the final of Atalanta-Juventus Dusan Vlahovic is targeted by the ultras from Bergamo with racist chants. From there the goal, the exultation and the yellow card. Then the words of Gasperini

It still happens. This time not with a black player, but with a young Serbian. You are a gypsyshouts the Curva Pisani a Dusan Vlahovic in the most excited moment of

Atalanta-Juventusplayoff for the Champions

. It all began in the 90th minute when the Juve centre-forward, who came on in the second half in place of Milik, cleared the ball after being fouled by Maehle. Koopmeiners and De Roon invite the ultras from Bergamo to stop, but it doesn’t happen. The fiery ending. Vlahovic shaken, the referee Duties stops the match for a minutethe loudspeaker makes the usual announcement.

The goal, the exultation and the yellow card Then he recovers and Vlahovic, who had already been targeted here when he was playing for Fiorentina, scores the doubling goal by putting his index finger to his mouth without addressing his protesters. Chiesa, who had given the assist to his teammate, puts his hands behind his ears and the cursed choirs start again. The referee admonishes Vlahovic for a provocative exultation and signals him to calm down. It looks like the reissue of the Lukaku case. Even if the Serbian from Juve, not being cautioned, will not be disqualified. To see if the Juventus club appeals: These choirs must be fought vigorously. But those who are in the field must ignore it as much as possible because only by ignoring certain people can the matter be resolved. Then it’s up to those who have to take the measures, commented Allegri. See also At the Aldo Di Bella memorial Urania Milano tries to resist the Bertram

Gasperini: Racism is serious, it shouldn’t be confused Absurd position taken by Gasperini: I condemn the chants, but Pasalic and Djimsiti play in Atalanta and in the past there have been many players of that ethnic group in Bergamo. We need to differentiate. Sometimes there are insults for other things. Racism is a very serious matter and should not be confused. If it were racism there would also be against players who are here…. In the meantime, the FIGC has contacted Juventus to show its solidarity.