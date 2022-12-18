Nikola Vlasic’s Croatia beat Morocco in the final for 3/4th place

Nikola Vlasic’s World Cup ends with a third place: this afternoon – at the Khalifa International Stadium – Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 (details HERE) in the final for third/fourth place. Good performance from coach Dalic’s boys who reacted to the goal of the momentary Moroccan draw, a goal signed by Dari. Not very decisive in the offensive phase Nikola Vlasic who, after coming on in the 61st minute, is not

managed to be very incisive, the only shot came ten minutes after he came on, but finished high over the crossbar. Nonetheless, the grenade attacking midfielder together with the rest of the team, with third place allows Turin to return to the podium of a World competition after 28 years.

Turin is back on the podium, it hasn’t happened for 28 years — Thanks to the third place obtained by Croatia from Nikola Vlasic, the grenade attacking midfielder, in this World Cup, Torino are back on the podium after 28 years in a competition of such importance. The last grenade to climb one of the top three greats in a World Cup was Roberto Mussi with Italy in 1994 (second place, lost on penalties against Brazil).

More minutes on the playing field for Vlasic: the balance — As already happened in the group stage games, in the round of 16 against Japan, in the quarter-finals against Brazil and in the semi-finals against Argentina, Nikola Vlasic played only a small fraction of the game. The grenade attacking midfielder in fact records See also Here is the new Meta viewer to change smart working - Tech

210′ total divided as follows: 45′ against Morocco (the only game where he took the field from the first minute), 19′ against Canada, 0′ against Belgium, 22′ against Japan, 49′ against Brazil, 45 ‘ against Argentina and 30’ against Morocco. Although Vlasic didn’t find the goal on

action, but only from the penalty spot by making the first of a series of penalties kicked against Japan (HERE the details) and the same happened against Brazil (HERE the details), the balance of the grenade in this World Cup in Qatar is still positive, especially in terms of numbers. There are 41 completed passes out of a total of 48 made by the attacking midfielder, equal to 85.4%. 68 total touches including 1 in the defensive area, 7 in the trocar

defensively, 29 in midfield, 34 in attack and 8 in attack.

This shows that Vlasic mainly intervened in the ball handling and lunging phase, less so in the coverage or defensive phase, where he only intercepted one ball in his trajectory. After completing his World Cup commitments with his national team, the player will join Ivan Juric’s group in the coming days in view of the resumption of the Serie A championship, the first match scheduled for Wednesday 4 January against Verona.

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 20:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

