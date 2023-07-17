Home » Vlček applies for a place in Slavia, he looks up to the other stoppers. A pass like from Modric, the scorer praised him
He grabbed several plus points in the scramble for the starting line-up with a great pass, after which Ivan Schranz equalized. Slavia football stopper Tomáš Vlček will not go anywhere on loan, coach Jindřich Trpišovský and his staff want to have him available. She trusts him. Against Dynamo Dresden, the twenty-two-year-old defender got on the field after changing the entire lineup in the 63rd minute. “I have never played in such an atmosphere, I enjoyed every minute. Hats off to both cauldrons of fans,” summed up Vlček’s impressions after the 1:1 draw in the general season for the season against the third-league club from Germany.

