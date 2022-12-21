The casting of offensive wingers/playing midfielders in the Fiorentina house continues. Although numerically the purple squad is all in all adequate, the three competitions that the team will have to face and the precarious conditions of Nico Gonzalez and Sottil push the transfer market men to test the waters in search of the right opportunity. Among the names to reinforce this portion of the field, according to what was collected by Violanewsrumors of a purple interest in are confirmed Josip Brekalo, Wolfsburg winger with a recent past at Turin. The Croatian player is expiring in June with the German club and his will is to return to Italy. This is why he could reach the final price, Fiorentina is monitoring him.