Home Sports Voghe and Oltrepo burst goals, Pavia armored the half-way records in attack and defense
Sports

Voghe and Oltrepo burst goals, Pavia armored the half-way records in attack and defense

by admin
Voghe and Oltrepo burst goals, Pavia armored the half-way records in attack and defense

PAVIA

The ranking is getting longer, the hierarchies of group A begin to take shape, with three of the four provincials (in order of ranking: Oltrepo, Pavia, Vogherese) now permanently on the upper floors, with the cohabitation of Club Milano, currently third, at one point from bronze and red and white and blue, and with a length of margin on the Rossoneri.

Just the Milanese, when almost half of the first leg has been consumed (the one scheduled for next Sunday will be the eighth day, but the games played are already eight, given that the sixteenth round was staged in the midweek of 28 September) travel with the thrust of the best attack of the group, 20 goals scored with an average of more than two per game (50% of the total loot bears the signature of Petar Rankovic and Mattia Cominetti, former OltreVoghe). Place of honor of the most prolific teams for Oltrepo and Vogherese, both with 16 goals together with the freshman Magenta: the average in this case is exactly two centers every 90 ‘. The Oltrepo also sports the provisional king of the bomber, or Nico Grasso, already eight times on target in the league, while the team of Massimo Giacomotti has the best interpreter – at least for offensive productivity – in Riccardo Franchini (formerly Pavia), who of balls he threw five into the sack.

More detached, under the heading best attack, Pavia stopped at 13. who can exhibit the best goal difference: +12, compared to the +10 of the Oltrepo (which scored 6 goals) and the + 9 of Pavia. And the Academy? The “creature” of Gianluca Gaudio (mister confirmed by popular acclaim after the miraculous salvation of last season) pays poor statistics due to the problematic start, but the last three releases give hope for a second half of the first leg that is more productive under every point of view. The numbers in Sant’Alessio are improving and the fact that there are at least 4-5 clubs in worse shape is an encouraging truth for a team that has salvation as its declared goal. –

See also  Died Burgnich, Zeoli: "A master of true lordship" - Sport

You may also like

He Bingjiao from Denmark and Fanchen team pass...

Camaiore-Tortona, the arrival will be in corso Cavour...

Serie A, the record-breaking weekend of own goals:...

Zaniolo, the renewal that does not arrive and...

They were in full force ahead with a...

Swimming, Ceccon l’antidivo: ‘Bicycle, painting and the swimming...

Bergomi and the ’82 World Cup triumph “Bearzot...

Baez in the field at the ATP in...

Xiaoka’s comeback 14+7 James empty cut 20+10+6 Los...

Paola Egonu chooses Turkey and nothing will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy