PAVIA

The ranking is getting longer, the hierarchies of group A begin to take shape, with three of the four provincials (in order of ranking: Oltrepo, Pavia, Vogherese) now permanently on the upper floors, with the cohabitation of Club Milano, currently third, at one point from bronze and red and white and blue, and with a length of margin on the Rossoneri.

Just the Milanese, when almost half of the first leg has been consumed (the one scheduled for next Sunday will be the eighth day, but the games played are already eight, given that the sixteenth round was staged in the midweek of 28 September) travel with the thrust of the best attack of the group, 20 goals scored with an average of more than two per game (50% of the total loot bears the signature of Petar Rankovic and Mattia Cominetti, former OltreVoghe). Place of honor of the most prolific teams for Oltrepo and Vogherese, both with 16 goals together with the freshman Magenta: the average in this case is exactly two centers every 90 ‘. The Oltrepo also sports the provisional king of the bomber, or Nico Grasso, already eight times on target in the league, while the team of Massimo Giacomotti has the best interpreter – at least for offensive productivity – in Riccardo Franchini (formerly Pavia), who of balls he threw five into the sack.

More detached, under the heading best attack, Pavia stopped at 13. who can exhibit the best goal difference: +12, compared to the +10 of the Oltrepo (which scored 6 goals) and the + 9 of Pavia. And the Academy? The “creature” of Gianluca Gaudio (mister confirmed by popular acclaim after the miraculous salvation of last season) pays poor statistics due to the problematic start, but the last three releases give hope for a second half of the first leg that is more productive under every point of view. The numbers in Sant’Alessio are improving and the fact that there are at least 4-5 clubs in worse shape is an encouraging truth for a team that has salvation as its declared goal. –