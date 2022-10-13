VOGHERA

Gala evening at the Parisi stadium, where Vogherese and Oltrepo face off in the derby for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup (kick-off at 20.30). The formula includes a straight match and penalty kicks in the event of a tie at 90 ‘. La Voghe comes to this match with a patchwork of suspensions and injuries. In fact, Riceputi and Casali will be missing, due to disqualification, and Puka, who reported a muscle elongation in the Solbiate Arno match and will have to stay in the pits for about ten days. «The match is of considerable importance – says the Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti – we measure ourselves against the league leaders, together with Pavia, races like these give a lot of stimuli. We will play in front of our fans, and we want to pass the round in the Italian Cup. We have some absences, but whoever goes on the pitch will have the opportunity to be an integral part of the group and to put themselves at the service of the team ». In the tactical chessboard of Voghe, Andrini should move to the left in place of Riceputi; in midfield, probable insertion from the 1 ‘of Castellano, Giacomotti in attack should opt for the Bahirov-Franchini tandem.

Some doubts for Albertini

Defections and maybe a turnover for the Oltrepo in the midweek derby of the Italian Cup. Attacker Citterio will not be at Parisi, still struggling with the muscle injury that will keep him away from the pitch also for the next championship match with Pontelambrese. The defender Scarcella has already restarted the separate and individual sessions and if everything goes smoothly we could see him again in the squad for the next championship match. The young 2004 Villoni resumed individually on Monday and yesterday he worked in a group, he should at least go to the bench. On the other hand, the bomber Grasso is better, who has completely disposed of the fever and knee problems of last week. Mister Albertini could re-propose most of the victorious eleven in that of Calvairate. Ready alternatives for possible initial rotations Iervolino, Paparella and Ritondale. On the right of the midfield, 2004 Branduardi will play again. Defense being confirmed, also because there are no Scarcella and Villoni. Two ex in the Oltrepo: the defender Gabrielli and the attacking winger De Stradis. –

Alessandro Quaglini

Alessandro Maggi