VOGHERA

Maturity and compactness. La Vogherese comes out strengthened by the equalizer of Solbiate Arno, obtained by playing almost the entire second half outnumbered after the red to De Toni: “There have been several games within the same match, and the team has interpreted them well, with order, concentration and attention – says Rossoneri ds Fulvio Riceputi – In the first 30 ‘, we had an intense match, also offering excellent football, then Solbiatese grew and the episode of De Toni’s expulsion gave even more courage to our opponents . We did not let ourselves be betrayed by the nervousness, but rather we faced the contingent difficulties with the right calm ».

The afternoon in Solbiate was also characterized by some questionable refereeing episodes, but Voghe dampens the controversy: «The premise is that it was a high-level technical and competitive match, thanks to both teams. Edgy, but always in the area of ​​sportsmanship. The referee may have made a mistake, on the penalty not given on Selmi’s shot rejected with his hand, on Andriolo’s goal canceled and on the red to De Toni, who was worthy of a simple warning, considering the presence in the area of ​​two of our defenders. We weren’t lucky with refereeing, but some mistakes can happen », clarifies the director. Once again, Voghe relied on defensive solidity, which is becoming a certainty: «After the departures on the summer market, we were good at intervening and whoever arrived is not making us regret who was there, on the contrary. The young Lorenzon also performed well on Sunday, and the credit goes to the goalkeeper coach Bellasera. Even a great like De Toni is improving with his work; he is also making progress in the 2005 Cassulo class », explains Riceputi. Now Voghe is preparing for the Coppa Italia derby with Oltrepo, scheduled for tomorrow night at Parisi, where the Rossoneri will find two fresh exes like Gabrielli and De Stradis: “There will be some absentees, but we have a large squad to make up for the defections . As for the exes, we thank them for what they did with Voghe. If the Oltrepo is looking for our players on the market, it means that the Vogherese club is doing well ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI