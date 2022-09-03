VOGHERA

The two victories in the Coppa Italia group have toned the morale of the Vogherese, who is confidently approaching her debut in the championship on Sunday, at Parisi, with the freshman Castello Città di Cantù, a match in which the side Riceputi will be absent, disqualified. La Voghe will rest today, then tomorrow morning a finishing session at the Parisi stadium.

The baby Sorgon in evidence

The attention of the Rossoneri club is also directed to the market, with the possible inclusion of some under element, to reinforce the battery of young people at the disposal of Mr. Giacomotti. On the subject of under, in the away match of Lacchiarella, the baby Riccardo Sorgon, midfielder born in 2006, product of the Rossoneri nursery, officially made his debut with Voghe. Giacomotti had the opportunity to follow Sorgon throughout the summer training, and he spends a flattering opinion on the boy: «Riccardo has excellent qualities, both technical and character. I really liked his attitude when he entered the field with Virtus Binasco. He is a boy of personality, he must continue to work as he is doing, with desire and dedication, in this way he can certainly improve. Let’s not forget that he’s a 2006 guy, so don’t put too much pressure on him ». Sorgon represents an additional resource for the Rossoneri squad, which will host the new tournament of Excellence on Sunday with a newly promoted one. In fact, the City of Cantù is expected in the plant in via Facchinetti, fished out in the highest regional category after it reached the third round of the Promotion playoffs, from which it was defeated, on penalties, with the Brescia players of Rezzato. Over a period of 7 years, Cantù Castle has made a dizzying climb starting from the Second category, culminating in the landing in Excellence. Marco Bertoni, who has been coaching the Canturina team for three years, was confirmed on the bench. The company, headed by president Giovanni Bettio, has opted for continuity also in setting up the squad. Among the most representative players, there are the central defensive Davide Lozza, the captain Luca Romano, 26-year-old midfielder and the 35-year-old striker Emanuele Pappalardo, bomber and driver of the team last season with a considerable loot of 23 goals in Promotion. In the first official match, Castello lost at home (0-2) in the Italian Cup to Gavirate. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI