VOGHERA

The defensive wall of the Vogherese acquires even more solidity and thickness. In fact, the Rossoneri club strengthens its rearguard with Francesco Allodi, 27, a rocky central, already passed from OltrepoVoghera for two seasons in D and with a reliable path behind him between Serie D and Excellence.

he curriculum

“We have been chasing each other for some years with Vogherese, now we have finally met,” declares the Milanese defender. After a brief passage to Castanese, in D, Allodi is ready to put himself at the service of Voghe. In the Lungavilla triangle, he played the 45 ‘mini-match with Solese, immediately arousing an excellent feeling, for determination and ability in defensive readings: «I left Castanese for extra football reasons, now I’m focused on Vogherese. I have known the president Cavaliere for several years, and I like him very much for his frankness, he is a direct person, which is rarely found in football. The first impression on the team is very positive, I think we can fight for an important goal. The city of Voghera deserves to be in categories more suited to its history ». Last season, with the Tritium in D, Allodi suffered a serious right knee injury. After the operation, which took place last December, and several months of rehabilitation, he is regaining confidence with the field: «Currently I cannot be 100%, but I no longer feel any pain. I just have to refuel and find the rhythm of the match ». Compared to the previous experience with OltrepoVoghera, Allodi is enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being able to feel the proximity of the ultras: «I know the city and the environment, in which I found myself very well. The fact that the ultras are with us now is a huge extra motivation. For my type of game, the fans give me a lot of adrenaline ». In today’s Voghe, Allodi finds Alex Romano, his teammate in OltrepoVoghera, and many other players with whom he has been an opponent in the past: «I know practically everyone from having met them over the years, and Romano with whom I have played. I talked to Mr. Giacomotti, and the first impact was very good ». The competition in defense, with the two new signings Bacaloni and Puka, and the young Galimberti, is not a problem for Allodi: «If you want to win, it is essential to have many options. When I’m at 100% and the coach leaves me on the bench, I’m certainly not the person who gets angry or sulks, the team goal counts ». Off the pitch, Allodi is very busy. After graduating in Economics, he works in the field of training and together with his ex-partner Samuele Bettoni, he is launching an innovative machine for rehabilitation and post-injury strengthening in the world of sport. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI