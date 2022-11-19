VOGHERA

A defeat, gained on penalties, which does not affect the self-esteem of the Vogherese, immediately ready to move on and concentrate on the next championship match. The Rossoneri have archived the elimination in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, on the Tritium field, and are already projected on Sunday’s match against Parisi with Club Milano, second in the standings, two points behind the leaders Voghe.

«There is a little bitterness in the mouth when you lose on penalties – argues the Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti- but the excellent performance still remains against a strong opponent like Tritium, who are dominating their group. We improved a lot in the second half and we caught the equalizer at the end of the match, a performance like this must give us even more conviction. We were good at believing it until the end, then it went like this on penalties, but I still want to praise the personality of young players like Andriolo, Galimberti and Lanzi who went to kick the penalty».

In the match on penalties, there was a generational confrontation between two goalkeepers, «it looked like father against son», underlines Mr. Giacomotti with a smile; the expert Acerbis, 41 years old with a past also in Serie A for Tritium, and the very young Lorenzon, 19 years old, called to replace the suspended De Toni in defense of the Rossoneri goal. Mister Giacomotti applauds the Voghe baby goalkeeper, author of a couple of significant interventions during the match and also capable of neutralizing a penalty from Samina: «Lorenzon has always exploited opportunities when he has been called into question. I’m happy for him, he must continue like this, we must leave him alone without burdening him with excessive responsibilities”.

The commitment in the Coppa Italia, against a first-rate team like Tritium, may have taken away energy from Voghe, who will face their third consecutive big match in the league on Sunday, after the confrontations with Oltrepo and Pavia: «We certainly have to recover all the psychophysical resources that we have spent, but I am of the opinion that a performance like Trezzo’s will give us even more confidence. At the end of the match, the boys in the locker room were already talking about Sunday’s match, demonstrating the fact that this group has a great character temper».

Even in the Cup match, the Rossoneri team was able to count on the usual contribution of its fans, present in good numbers in the Cup away game: «We always feel their drive. After Lanzi’s goal, which allowed us to catch the equalizer in the 90th minute, the team went to cheer together with our fans and in the excitement, Allodi injured his hand. In terms of willpower and competitive malice, this team is always to be applauded, and then the empathy that has been created with our audience is certainly an extra weapon».ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI