VOGHERA

La Vogherese, reassured by the two successes in the Italian Cup, wants to start with her foot on the accelerator also in the championship. Today the Rossoneri team inaugurates its tournament of Excellence at the Parisi stadium (3.30 pm), with the newly promoted Castello di Città di Cantù. The Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti expects a start launched after the positive opening in the Italian Cup, characterized by the victories with Luisiana and Virtus Binasco: «There is a desire to start on the right foot even in the league, in front of our fans. We are not yet 100% from a physical point of view, as it is natural that it is at the moment, but I am very happy with how the boys are training and the inclusion of the new ones, already well amalgamated in the group ».

The only one unavailable in the Rossoneri’s home is the left-handed side Riceputi, absent due to a previous disqualification; Andrini will move to the left side of the defense, with Galimberti right back. Puka and Bacaloni should form the central pair, with Allodi initially on the bench. In midfield, the play will be Lanzi, who impressed well in the pre-season, with Noia and Selmi candidates to join him in the median. There is plenty up front. Mister Giacomotti could opt for the Bahirov-Romano tandem, supported by Buscaglia on the trocar.

In front of the Rossoneri, there will be the freshman Castello Città di Cantù, who is competing for the first time with the championship of Excellence: «I expect an opponent who will have a lot of desire and enthusiasm for his debut in Excellence. It is right to respect them, but we must first of all think about ourselves ». La Voghe begins his career in the championship with many ambitions, after the third place and the play off final of last season: «We feel ready to have a top championship, but we must remain humble. It will be essential to always go out with the sweaty jersey, putting all energy into the field for these colors. ”Probable formations from Vogherese- Castello Città di Cantù.

VOGHERESE (4-3-1-2): 1 De Toni; 2 Galimberti, 6 Bacaloni, 5 Puka, 3 Andrini; 8 Noia, 4 Lanzi, 11 Selmi; 7 Buscaglia; 9 Romano, 10 Bahirov. Herds Giacomotti.

CITY OF SINGING: 1 Perniola; 2 Cammarano, 4 Bruschi, 5 Lozza, 3 Barlusconi; 6 A. Scaccabarozzi, 8 Romano, 7 M. Scaccabarozzi; 10 Galatà, 11 Pappalardo, 9 Ajouli. Herds Bertoni.

REFEREE: Gallo (Bologna).

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI