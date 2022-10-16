VOGHERA

The prestigious success in the Italian Cup against the Oltrepo has brought so much enthusiasm to the Vogherese, that tomorrow returns to breathe the atmosphere of the championship, with the away match from Binasco. «We must continue to work with humility, this group has all the skills and qualities to do well. The match against Oltrepo gave us another memorable evening, which we shared with our wonderful fans, but now let’s reset and think about the Binasco match », explained the Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti. The clear victory with the Oltrepo left as a dowry many comforting elements for Voghe. The first seasonal presence of the Ukrainian side, born in 2004, Pavlo Honchar, whom everyone calls “Pasha” in the entourage of via Facchinetti, showed that Mr. Giacomotti can count on one more resource: «Pasha had trained with us over the months past. From the very first training sessions, I had noticed that he had interesting potential and a great competitive spirit. I’m happy with how he behaved in his first official match where he didn’t feel emotional, he’s a guy we can count on ». Still on the subject of young people, Voghe enjoys the double calling of two of her unders in the regional selections. Manuel Sorgon, born in 2006, was called by the Under 17 regional representative, and Jacopo Lanzi was forced from the Lombard Under 19 selection. This morning, Voghe will support the finishing session at the “Grassi” field in Pontecurone. Tomorrow, in Binasco, De Toni will not be in goal, absent for a round of disqualification, and Kristian Lorenzon will play in his place. Puka and Buscaglia will also be missing, injured. Yesterday, the re-seeding of the turf of the Parisi stadium was started, which will be the subject of a redevelopment intervention. Tomorrow, the Viqueria will play the home championship match of the Second in Pontecurone, and Voghe is considering the possibility of requesting the reversal of the field for the match of Excellence, scheduled for October 22 with Magenta. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI