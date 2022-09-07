The patron Cavaliere: “Ours is a very physically structured team and in this very early phase of the season the conditions may not be at the top”

VOGHERA

“All you need is a little patience.” The patron of Vogherese Oreste Cavaliere does not make any dramas after the home draw with white nets with the newly promoted Città di Cantù. La Voghe expected a decidedly different debut in the league, but in the analysis of the number one in via Facchinetti there are several extenuating circumstances on the Rossoneri’s not thrilling performance: “The premise is that a match like the one on Sunday had to win against an opponent who he is defended in an honest way, but it must also be said that ours is a very physically structured team and in this very first phase of the season the condition cannot be at the top. We have done a very tough preparation, and we still have to completely work off the workloads. I am an optimist by nature, and I console myself with the fact that we have three points more than on the first day of last year, when we started with minus 2 in the standings for the penalty », declares the president Oreste Cavaliere. Parallel to a general improvement in athletic brilliance, Voghe must also grow in terms of game automatisms: «Against the City of Cantù we had five new players on the field who need to get to know their teammates better, it takes some time. Let it be clear, however, that already from the next match with Calvairate I expect a strong reaction from the team. Speaking of singles, the over and over players have to give more, in order to drag the younger boys along. On the game, I have the utmost confidence in the work of Mr. Giacomotti ».

The transfer market, open until September 16, is not a solution that Voghe wants to resort to: «I am convinced that ours is a complete squad in every department, and I have total confidence in our players. I would add that we have tried some young players in recent weeks, but I believe that the guys in our youth sector have more quality. I know well that in a demanding square like that of Voghera it is not easy to impose yourself for a young player, but we have the examples of Andrini and Sorgon, who have been able to carve out a space in the first team. In our juniors, there are interesting guys like Daprati, Cascia, Matti and Cadaleta to name a few, in whom we strongly believe ».

If Voghe on the pitch did not convince in the opening match of the championship, in the stands of Parisi there was no lack of support from the Rossoneri audience, who were warm for the entire 90 minutes: “Our fans have already won the championship, they proved to be also very patient. Now it’s up to the team to live up to a supporter like ours that has no equal in these categories. “

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI