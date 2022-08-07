Yesterday the first training session at Parisi for 24 players. Between the posts the “senator” De Toni for the fourth consecutive year

VOGHERA

La Vogherese has restarted the engines. Yesterday morning, in the sultry heat of the Parisi stadium, the Rossoneri troops got back to work, almost three months after the last official match of Castano Primo, with the final play off lost (2-1) and characterized by bitter controversy arbitrators.

Under the orders of Mr. Massimo Giacomotti, there is a squad of 24 players, among many confirmations and a core of new arrivals.

between the posts

Starting with the goalkeepers, Voghe confirmed Andrea De Toni’s certainty, ready to defend the Rossoneri goal for the fourth consecutive year; Deputy De Toni is the 2003 class Kristian Lorenzon, promoted by the juniors, then Giovanni Cassulo (2005), coming from the Under 17 team of Alexandria, completes the roster of goalkeepers.

arrears

In defense, Voghe has started a profound restyling, after the departures of Gabrielli, Lorusso and Fasoli. From the market, the Argentine defender Leandro Bacaloni, 27, ex Borgomanero and Marian Puka, Albanian center born in 1997, arrived from Borgosesia, landed in via Facchinetti. In the renewal of the defensive department, Voghe has also added several under. Among the new faces, there is the arrival of two Ukrainian defenders, Danyil Checher and Pavlo Honchar, both born in 2004, who arrived in Voghera thanks to the signaling of the Rossoneri bomber Stanislav Bahirov. Mister Giacomotti, in the under battery, will also have Matteo Gerosa, defensive side born in 2002 ex Base 96, Alberto Galimberti (2003), central from Pavia and Alessandro Romano (2003), defender out of the juniores of the City of Varese. In the list of defenders, there are the confirmations of two reliable pawns such as the full-backs Federico Riceputi, another Rossoneri senator, and the baby Riccardo Andrini, born in 2003 widely consolidated in the first team.

half court

As for the midfielders, Voghe has defined two grafts: the 30-year-old Mattia Noia, formerly of Rivoli and Pavia, called to give temperament and determination to the Rossoneri midfielder and the young Jacopo Lanzi, born in 2004 of whom we talk very well, coming from ‘Alcione; among those confirmed in midfield, there are Casali (2002), Castellano and Selmi. Riccardo Sorgon (2006) is also included in the list of midfielders, a very interesting talent who came to the fore in the Rossoneri nursery and started retiring under coach Giacomotti.

the tips

For the attack, Voghe has chosen the path of continuity, with the permanence in via Facchinetti of all the guns of the past season: Andriolo, Bahirov, Buscaglia, Franchini and Romano. To shore up the advanced department, the young striker Vincenzo Landillo, born in 2003, arrived in the Rossoneri jersey, who passed through the Primavera in Triestina and then moved to the Bresso juniores last season. «We start again with a lot of enthusiasm and desire to do well – says Mr. Giacomotti – the group has lost some players, but other players have arrived, which we will have to be good at integrating as soon as possible. We will begin with a gradual athletic work, supervised by Prof. Pinto ».

In the first session of Voghe, the athletic trainer Pinto marked the timing of the race, under a scorching sun. In the Rossoneri staff, Andrea Cavaliere is the assistant coach, Federico Pinto takes care of the athletic training and Roberto Bellasera is the new goalkeeper coach. Elisa Galvan was confirmed as a physiotherapist; Massimo Sciarretta remains the historic Rossoneri team doctor and Riccardo Chiodi acts as secretary and team manager. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI