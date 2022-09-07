A lot of ball possession but the winning spurt in attack does not arrive. Few insertions, so the guest bunker resists

VOGHERA

Home braking for Vogherese, who is nailed 0-0 by the City of Cantù in the first championship. Disappointing performance of the Rossoneri, too staid and predictable. Even at an athletic level, the feeling is that many elements of Mr. Giacomotti’s line-up are lacking in brilliance.

row still packed

The newly promoted City of Cantù defends itself in an organized way and rejects any attempt by Voghe, not very fluid in the maneuver and unable to find the right flicker in attack.

The guests also remain in ten in the recovery of the second half, but Voghe fails to break through. Without Riceputi, Mr. Giacomotti confirms the 4-3-1-2, with Andrini on the left, and the insertion of Galimberti on the right out. The class of 2004 Lanzi takes care of the direction, with Buscaglia playmaker and the Bahirov-Romano tandem in attack.

The City of Cantù has a 4-2-3-1, in which Pappalardo is the advanced reference. A hot day, with the Rossoneri ultras crowded on the left side of the grandstand to cheer the team on. After a few seconds from the start, Romano unmarked Buscaglia, who sent to the side from the edge. The City of Cantù can be seen ahead at 10 ‘, with Pappalardo’s high shot from twenty-five meters. At 13 ‘, from a corner by Buscaglia, Noia hits his head, but his attempt ends up high.

guests hold up

The difficulties in the construction of the Rossoneri’s game are clearly manifested, with the freshman Cantù compacting himself well and having an easy life in closing the spaces. In Voghe, there is little movement without the ball and the maneuver finds no rhythm or depth. In the 40th minute, Puka triggered Bahirov, whose low cross was neutralized by goalkeeper Perniola. At 46 ‘, Noia slipped between the lines and pocketed for Bahirov, who was looking for a shot-cross from the right, not very high.

In the second half, the script remains unchanged, with Voghe attacking, but with little construct. At the opening of the second half, the guests look out into the offensive zone, with Luca Romano’s cross for Pappalardo’s oversized header. At 3 ‘, corner of Buscaglia and head of Bacaloni, on the side. At 5 ‘, Noia from the right serves Romano, who runs first intentionally, but does not frame the mirror. Another chance from an inactive ball for the Rossoneri in the 17 ‘, on the corner of Buscaglia, Noia with his head sends over the crossbar. Mister Giacomotti tries to give the shock, with the inputs of Andriolo and Franchini. At 27 ‘, Franchini has the right ball on the right, but shoots high, after a hesitant disengagement from Lozza with the head. In the 38th minute, a free-kick from the edge for the Rossoneri, with a double attempt, first by Selmi and then by Bahirov, who crashed on the wall of the City of Cantù. At 47 ‘, the visiting full-back Cammarano, already booked, commits a foul on Andrini on the edge of the area. The referee draws the red and the guests close in ten men. Castellano, having entered the final, takes charge of the punishment, but his blow hisses on the side of the pole. It is the last attacking blast of the Rossoneri, who are stopped at 0-0 after a decidedly opaque performance. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI