What do we know about volcanoes and their impact onenvironment?

Little, it seems: a study conducted by the University of Colorado Boulder suggests that the volcanic ash produced by eruptions and volcanic activity could also have an impact well greater than is believed on the planet’s climate.

When volcanoes erupt, they produce large clouds of ash and dust that can have a heavy impact on our lives in several aspects, from air pollution to social pollution: remember what happened in Iceland in 2010 when the plumes of the Eyjafjallanokull volcano obscured half of Europe causing even the stop of plane flights? Let’s try to understand why it is good to pay much more attention to explosions volcanic to understand what impact they will have.

Volcanoes and the environment, eruptions have an unpredictable impact on the climate

The new research, published in the journal Nature Communicationsstarts from examining the eruption of Mount Kelut on the Indonesian island of Java in 2014. Through observations and computer simulations, the team found that volcanic ash appears to be prone to lingering in the air for months or even years after a severe rash.Part of Java was found to still be covered in ash a month after the eruption. While large rock debris tends to fall to the ground immediately during an eruption, smaller, lighter particles get to float in the air for long periods of time, a bit like the wool of poplars, so to speak.

READ ALSO

Active volcanoes and their impact

These are pumice-like particles that float around releasing sulfur into the earth’s atmosphere. What happens if the sulfur spreads out of control? The sunlight struggles to reach the ground, because the sulfur dioxide particles interact with the ash particles floating in the air, multiplying the amount of sulfur dioxide by about 43% more from the air.

So what happens is an acceleration in the transformation of volcanic gases in the atmosphere, with yet-to-be-discovered consequences for the climate. In the sense that the particles that float for a long time in the air could also help cool the planet after an eruption, but also move towards the poles and originate chemical reactions that would damage the earth’s delicate ozone layer.

In short, as explained by the researcherswe have to put more attention to the phenomenon of a volcano explosion and its impact on the Earth.

“I think we’ve discovered something important,” comments author Brian Toon, “It’s subtle, but it could make a big difference.”

Photo by StockSnap on Pixabay and Photo by Eriks Cistovs on Pexels

Advertising