Volkswagen is Automotive Partner of the Italian national football team. Replaces Fiat. The agreement between the brand’s Italian division and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) provides for a partnership for the two-year period 2023-2024 which will see the German brand alongside the Azzurri and Azzurre on the occasion of the most important international football events. The relationship between Volkswagen and football is now a consolidated relationship to which this new, prestigious chapter is added. The partnership between Volkswagen and the FIGC will make its debut tomorrow on the occasion of Italy–England, scheduled in Naples and will continue over the two-year period with all the Azzurre teams, men’s, women’s, futsal, beach soccer and e-sports.

Andrea Alessi, Director of Volkswagen Italia: “The national team identifies football that unites under the same flag, which ignites enthusiasm and emotions in each of us. A broad passion, shared and well present in our DNA as a popular brand, always working to be able to offer everyone cars with the best technologies available. The agreement with the FIGC reinforces Volkswagen’s historic commitment to football, in Italy but also internationally”.

Gabriel Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation: “It is an honor for the FIGC to once again link its brand with a prestigious brand like Volkswagen, which writes automotive history every day. Innovation, quality and reliability are the characteristics that unite us and which we will enhance thanks to the activity of the Azzurre national teams and by creating new projects. We look forward to writing a new story together, which we hope will be as successful as the unforgettable one from Germany 2006”.

With its high visibility and all-round appeal, the football is the perfect stage for Volkswagen to promote its ID model range. 100% electric traction. During the partnership, the brand will also develop initiatives designed to involve the public and its customers, inviting them to follow the national team and participate in events, living their passion for football to the fullest.