The Imoco overwhelms the Piedmontese. All easy for Novara and Scandicci who made Zhu Ting debut. Milan struggles in Perugia. Vallefoglia and Florence: away wins

The fourth day of the championship sees the overtaking at the top of Conegliano and Novara. Scandicci returns to win by finding Pietrini and with Zhu’s debut immediately decisive. Bergamo-Cuneo is postponed to Wednesday 9 due to unavailability of the plant.

Conegliano-Chieri 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22) — Conegliano takes back the top of the standings against Chieri with a robust test and always high rhythms. The Piedmontese only manage to worry the landlords at times. Santarelli changes sextet once again and starts with Wolosz, Haak, Gennari, Gray, De Kruijf, Lubian and De Gennaro. Bregoli also makes some changes compared to previous games and plays Bosio, Grobelna, Cazaute, Rozanski, Mazzaro, Weitzel and Spirito. Despite a greater suffering in reception, the panthers always lead the game and score with constant margins of 4-5 points. Haak and Lubian push to serve, De Kruijf is poisonous in attack, while Grobelna and Rozanski struggle to find rhythm and measures. In the second set the Piedmontese reaction passes through Cazaute’s hands (7-6), but Conegliano’s reaction is impressive. Lubian and Haak sign a 4-0 run that extinguishes the ambitions of the biancoblù. The Swede travels on attacking percentages above 50%, De Kruijf is on the same line. Chieri struggles to find continuity and alternatives in the attack solutions, despite the swirl of changes. At 22-14 the games seem closed, but Villani’s entry gives new vigor to the guests who arrive until 23-21. The closure comes with Gray’s diagonal and Lubian’s wall. Chieri does not suffer the blow and finds the maximum advantage on 9-14 with Cazaute and Grobelna. Conegliano’s reaction is vehement and overturns the score up to 18-15 with four winning blocks and increasingly precise attacks. On the shields Lubian and Haak, while in the Chieri line the last to give up is Grobelna. The Italian champions close in crescendo and prepare for the double trip to Piedmont, to Cuneo on Saturday and then to Novara next Wednesday. (Mirco Cavallin)

Busto Arsizio-Novara 0-3 (15-25, 19-25, 20-25) — The Ticino Derby is tinged with the blue colors of Novara for the 19th time, with leaders Igor – the fourth success in a row – capable of winning three sets against Busto, to the detriment of an e-work too conditioned by absences to avoid the third consecutive defeat. Without Zannoni (direct contusive distortion trauma to the lumbar spine), with Lloyd struggling with back pain and with captain Olivotto forced to sit on the bench, coach Marco Musso must rely on the free 2004 Bressan, finding in compensation his deputy Marco Gaviraghi, upon returning to bench after being involved in a road accident On the Piedmontese front, the former Stefano Lavarini still spares Poulter, initially entrusting the direction to Battistoni. In front of the almost 2000 of the e-work Arena, including Cisky Marcon, the first set is a Piedmontese monologue with Karakurt playing the big voice (8 points with 73% in attack) and the reception of Busto (14%) at look: the 15-25 in 23 ‘has practically no history, also rewarding the direction of Battistoni. The second fraction was more fought, where Lloyd’s debut on 18-20 counterbalanced the entry of Poulter on 19-22, in a final, however, all in Piedmontese colors: in 19-25 in 24 ‘the tests of Bosetti and Chirichella have their own specific gravity. Two sets below Rosamaria and her companions try to hold on to the game, succeeding until 20-21, when four bustocchi errors in a row effectively deliver the final 20-25 to Igor in 25 ‘. For Novara a success as well deserved as announced, with four players in double figures: the top scorers Adams, Bosetti, Karakurt, authors of 12 points each, and Chirichella, who stopped at 10 like Rosamaria. (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi) See also 14 games unbeaten + 7 clean sheets!Milan rushes to the double crown demon sword to break the wasteland and awaits Inter Milan_Leo_League_Goal

Perugia-Milan 2-3 (25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 27-29, 10-15) — Vero Volley Milano wins at PalaBarton after having sold the first and third sets to Perugia, which failed to find the necessary continuity, while always remaining in the game and offering a performance of great dynamism and determination. The Lombard team had started with the right attitude (5-9), and then allowed Matteo Bertini’s sextet to even achieve a nine-point break (up to 14-9) on Dilfer’s series of beats, before the reaction of the opponents, that in the final they returned to 23-22, before giving in to the attack of Samedi (25-23), walled out. In the second fraction Perugia went ahead at the start on 8-5, to then get back on 8-8 and from that moment on yield to the comeback of the girls of Marco Gaspari, who managed the advantage and are going to win ( 20-25) with Thompson’s final wall on Lazic’s attack. In the third set the Bartoccini Fortinfissi returned to do the big voice and practically dominated almost the entire fraction, allowing herself a break at 23-18, when the Lombard girls returned below thanks to a wall of the Sylla (23-22), before the final attack of the Samedy (25-22). In the fourth fraction the Vero Volley (with Candi – later awarded as MVP – and Stysiak for Folie and Thompson) immediately sought the extension but without being able to break away from Perugia, who reached parity on 16-16, then there he was the new guest extension until 19-21 and the connection at 21-21. Then at 23-23 there were two attacks from Gardini and one from Lazic (7 points in the set) for three match-points in favor of Perugia. So two attacks by Stysiak gave the Lombard team the tie-break with 29-27. In the fifth set there was the extension of the guests up to 4-7 and on that margin they built a painful but important success, closing the match with the final point (10-15) accrued by a foul whistled against Perugia. (Antonello Menconi) See also The 38th Transcavallo in Eydallin and Boscacci Among the women the success of Balzarini and Ghirardi

Scandicci-Casalmaggiore 3-0 (28-26, 25-23, 25-20) — After the bad setback suffered in Novara, Scandicci resumes its march by overcoming Casalmaggiore 3-0. But it was certainly not easy for the girls from Barbolini, who found Pietrini, to beat their opponents. Beautiful, beautiful and torn. It is the first set of this match, with two teams that play hard and put everything they have on the pitch. Better start than Scandicci, who appears on the field with Di Iulio in the dribble instead of Malinov, still not one hundred percent. The most three of the Tuscans, however, is immediately reabsorbed by the squads that are not there to let the landlords escape. Mingardi is on the ball, but Lohuis responds with his insidious serves. After two set points canceled, it is a mistake by Perinelli to deliver the first set to Savino Del Bene (28-26). An important moment of the match occurs at 12-12. It is at that moment that Barbolini decides to field for the first time this season the Chinese superstar Zhu Ting, who takes the place of Antropova, and who will be decisive, especially in the final stages of this match. A game that continues to be played point to point, but when it matters most, Casalmaggiore gets to force the situation too much: after a mistake by Frantti, Scandicci finds himself above for two sets at zero (25-23). The third portion of the game (25-20) is the least balanced one seen in the challenge of Palazzo Wanny. But it is also the one that offers the greatest emotions to the many Chinese present in the stands, because it is precisely with a wall by Zhu Ting (6 points for her, practically in a set and a half) that Savino Del Bene closes the match and leads to home an important victory for the standings. (Stefano Del Corona)

Pinerolo-Vallefoglia 1-3 (20-25, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25) — The Vittoria Piani-Tatiana Kosheleva duo leaves no way out for Pinerolo (who announced the termination of the contract with the Czech central Veronika Trnkova due to physical problems today) in the second home game of the season. The team from the Marches imposes more pace and speed on the game and the Piedmontese freshman cannot stand comparison. Hancock gives free rein to his two main strikers while Giulia Mancini is the protagonist of a super performance against the wall. The result is an almost one-way game. Only in the second set Pinerolo manage to impose itself with a conspicuous contribution from the guests who make seven point mistakes in the set. For the rest it is a monologue from the Marche that leaves Pinerolo still at zero points See also Now Negro wants to try and relies on Thaisa and Gattaz "But the Imoco is the strongest"

Macerata-Florence 0-3 (11-25, 20-25, 16-25) — Florence rings the second consecutive victory while Macerata yields the home unbeaten. Race dominated by the Tuscans who have always been ahead in scoring and in controlling the game. With a stellar attack led by Herbots (mvp) well assisted alternately by Van Gestel and Sylves, but also blocking and defense made the difference. In the presence of a CBF that started the challenge very badly and was no longer able to rebalance it, also committing many mistakes and suffering the clear superiority of the Bisonte. The Cbf Balducci is still without Lipska so the choices are obligatory for Paniconi. The approach to the match in Florence is perfect, which with the wall-defense immediately creates the conditions to go and command the partial. Not received Macerata who remains stunned, passively suffers the opponent’s attacks with Van Gestel protagonist even from nine meters and so the challenge is quickly channeled on the Tuscan side (5-13) with the Bison that closes in absolute ease a set dominated from the first to the last ball. In the second Macerata finds answers from Abbott (6 points) with an attack that manages to put the opponents in difficulty, up to the first advantage of the entire match signed by Fiesoli (10-9). An illusion, however, since the balance does not last long: the Bisonte on the Herbots axis (8 and 70%) – Van Gestel (6 and 50%) gives the decisive push in the second part of the set, returning to have great effectiveness in defense and attack, which forces Macerata to forced plays and also several errors that favor the decisive extension of the guests also in this second set. In the third, the music does not change: Florence joins its forwards at its best, quickly gaining a large advantage that allows for a smooth navigation towards a success that has never been in question. (Mauro Giustozzi)