Success at the tie break for the Piedmontese. Barbolini’s team took advantage of it and beat Cuneo. First historic victory in A1 for Pinerolo, 3-2 with Macerata

The 11th day was played in the women’s A1 championship.

Milan-Novara 2-3 (19-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 11-15) — Novara conquers the Monza Arena overcoming Milan 2-3- Crazy match, with the guests ahead in the score 0-2, but even more clearly in the game, then Gaspari settles the sextet and gets the match back on its feet bringing it to the fifth by finding the block again . In the final Novara has more energy, especially that of Karakurt, 28 points at the end and Mvp title. Novara also has the precious 18 of Carcaces, while in Milan, where Larson makes his debut, Stysiak’s 18 and Sylla’s 15 are not enough. Gaspari starts with the Orro-Thompson-type sextet diagonally, Sylla-Stysiak spikers, Stevanovic-Folie in the center, Parrocchiale libero, with Larson making his debut on the scoresheet. Lavarini, without Poulter (out for the season) and Adams (still a few weeks to return to full capacity) responds with Battistoni in opposite direction to Karakurt, Carcaces and Bosetti in the band, Chirichella and the ex-Danesi in the center with Fersino free. I start with a hit and return to the sound of high balls (Stysiak and Karakurt), but the Turkish one is the one with the most ball (11 points in the first set). Novara breaks away in the middle of the set (from 9-9 to 13-17) with the first rings from Bosetti, and Gaspari makes Larson debut in the second row for Stysiak. However, Igor makes little mistakes and takes home the first set 19-25. In the second fraction Novara escapes immediately (5-2 and 10-5), because Karakurt (17 after two sets) doesn’t stop, and because the serve (again 3 aces as in the previous set) and the block (3) work wonders. Thompson is on a bad day and leaves the field to Davyskiba, same fate shortly after for Stysiak (in Larson) and Stevanovic (Rettke), but Gaspari’s team does not turn in any phase and surrenders 16-25. Gaspari redraws the sextet by sacrificing Thompson and Stevanovic, definitively inserting Larson and Rettke and moving Stysiak opposite. A move that seems to bear fruit, because Orro and his companions are more combative, even if the wall of Novara continues to touch and repel a lot. Teams often arm in arm but Karakurt (two errors and two blocks conceded in attack) is not the one of the first two fractions, while Stysiak (and the home block) level up. From 22 all Milan is more incisive (with Begic’s joke), and Bosetti’s mistake is worth the 25-22 which prolongs the match. What makes the difference is the home wall, which now touches a lot by helping the defence. And the little game, as simple as it is effective, goes on also in the fourth, with the help of Stysiak (increasingly the protagonist, 4 points in 12-7) and Sylla in the key plays. Lavarini, with Bosetti attacking in fits and starts, finds Carcaces again, but that’s not enough, because Sylla (7 points) is unstoppable. Vero Volley closes with 3 blocks (2 by Rettke) in the last 4 points that set the score at 25-19 for a 2-2. Carcaces and Chirichella (3 points each) push Novara ahead 3-7, then two attacks by Bosetti and it’s 5-10, with Gaspari calling the second timeout. On 11-6 it seems done, but Milan is back in contact with a 4-0. LaIgro trembles, but Carcaces and Karakurt (block and attack) close 11-15.

Scandicci-Cuneo 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16) — Scandicci, back from the great victory (3-0) obtained at home by none other than Conegliano, makes his own the three points also against Cuneo clearly beaten in three sets. Antropova gives a first break in the match by making two consecutive aces. Then a lot of Zhu Ting for Scandicci: the Chinese shows great shots often passing with very narrow diagonals. Cuneo relies on Gicquel but this is not enough for Zanini’s team to keep up with their opponents who win the first set by five (25-20). In the second, Zanini’s team enters the field very determined. Hall even scores 3 aces in just one inning and Cuneo also flies to more than five (9-4). An important advantage which, however, the Piedmontese do not know how to administer, also because there is a certain Zhu Ting over there who continues to hammer in an impressive way. Even Mingardi, who replaced Antropova, asserted herself. However, the 25-22 comes thanks to a mistake by Drews. In the third set Savino Del Bene immediately takes flight, there seems to be almost an air of resignation to the defeat on the other side. Barbolini rotates the team and certainly receives positive responses from Mingardi and Washington who are not starting games either. While she is still relegated to second setter Malinov. Zanini tries to alternate the two free throws Gay and Caravello, launches Caruso and also puts Diop and Klein Lanhorst on the field for a few rotations, without however obtaining great benefits either in terms of play, let alone points. Quickly, at least as regards the third set, the conclusion decreed by an attack by Pietrini (25-16) is reached after two match points canceled by Cuneo. Scandicci remains in the top three of the standings. Cuneo is still ninth, one point behind eighth. The long run of these two teams continues. (Stefano Del Corona)

Vallefoglia-Perugia 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16) — The direct clash in the second half of the standings rewards the Megabox, which returns to win in a clear and deserved way after five consecutive stops. Bartoccini Fortinfissi in turn puts together five consecutive defeats, confirming a complicated moment. Many mistakes made by Bertini’s team, which is full of newcomers. While awaiting the formalization of the American opposite Andrea Carrie Drews (will there also be a place four?), Vallefoglia shows character and desire to change course. Signs are important. We start: 1-3, 4-4. Perugia pushes and advances with Lazic (4-7), Vallefoglia remains in contact (7-8). Kosheleva is always in another category (9-10), then he’s 11 all with good plays in attack and defense. A good Piani keeps his lead ahead with 14-13. The Marches put the arrow in an important way on 22-17, on Kosheleva’s serve. The scratch from the Tigers is decisive and it’s 25-20. Too many mistakes by Perugia, which had a decisive empty pass towards the end of the set. Second set: 3-1, 6-3, the Megabox tries to keep the ball in hand. Piani is on the ball (7-5), Hancock places the second 9-6 and then the ace of 11-7. It’s 13 all in the name of balance, then 16-13 with the clubs in slight control. Guerra hits at 19 points. It’s 22 all, then 24-22 with a super D’Odorico and 25-22 with Piani’s ace. It is the evening of D’Odorico and Piani. Vallefoglia serves well and holds the match in hand. Perugia does not give up (11-7), but there are too many local guns. It’s 18-10, D’Odorico plays his best game in the green-and-white jersey (20-12), but they all make a contribution. Bartoccini can’t do anything anymore. It ends 25-18 with a point from Mancini. See also The interrogation of Alessia Pifferi: "Diana alone at home every weekend". Those warning signs that no one has caught

Macerata-Pinerolo 2-3 (25-23, 11-25, 25-21, 15-25, 12-15) — It’s a big party for Pinerolo and its 8 fans who have come to Macerata enjoying their first historic success in A1 at the end of a hard-fought challenge, which lasted over two hours, which saw Marchiaro’s team come back twice from a set deficit and burn the Cbf in the tie break. Wall above all (19 winning blocks) with a monumental Gray (mvp) with 11 walls well supported by an attack that had decisive terminals in Carletti and Ungureanu, defense and service the weapons that brought down Macerata, which appeared less reactive and determined than the Piedmontese. A success that shuffles the relegation zone where the fight is wide open. In the lines of Macerata the awaited Dutch Laura Dijkema is still watching, because for this challenge it’s up to Ricci to start in the role. The coach of Lube, Chicco Blengini, Piedmontese doc, also followed the match on the sidelines. First set scored by Pinerolo who was immediately aggressive and ahead for a long time by 4 points but who then gave up making mistakes in the final phase. In the second angry reaction from Pinerolo who places a lethal break at the start (9-16) which crashes the Cbf Balducci who never gets up again. Very hard-fought third set until the final epilogue decided by three consecutive attacks by Abbott and that of Malik who score 24-21, with Macerata closing with a block by Cosi. Vital for Pinerolo if he still wants to stay in the fourth set. And in fact the Piedmontese rediscover the effectiveness of their serve and block and leave on 11-17, a prelude to the inevitable tie-break. Fifth in the point-to-point sign: 8-7 with Malik at the halfway point of the partial but Pinerolo doesn’t give up, defends everything and with Ungureanu and Carletti flies away on 9-13 going to conquer the first historic victory.

Casalmaggiore-Busto Arsizio 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11) — In the challenge of the heavy arm (Dimitrova-Rosamaria finishes 24-23: practically one set each) and between teams in form, Casalmaggiore overtakes Busto Arsizio and extends the streak of victories in a row to four, interrupting that of E-Work at three. However, a swing marathon was needed to reach the verdict. The break competition is starting with Casalmaggiore extending by 4 points, Busto returning but in general Casalmaggiore rewarded by the enormous gap in reception (89% local against 38% positive for Busto). A monster cover by De Bortoli on a wall by Rosamaria, later converted into a point by Dimitrova, is the photograph of the set. Busto is hungry and gets back into the match immediately: Olivotto, formerly from the Scudetto in Casalmaggiore, is the protagonist in serving and blocking. From 13-7 to 21-13 it is continuous to feed maximum external benefits. Malual revives the roses of the house but it is not enough, because Omoruyi also joins the bustocca party. The third set is that of balance: Degradi struggles in reception and we are 14-14, then between tears and counter-tears, Lloyd goes into double figures and pushes Busto forward. Mangani is Pistola’s ace and on his turn to serve as substitute Casalmaggiore impacts from 19-23 to 23-23, but Musso’s team has more and goes ahead. Casalmaggiore’s comeback comes alive with a number of Pugs that is worth 15-10 in a set point to point up until then, after which Lohuis’ block on Omoruyi is the exclamation point of a partial where Dimitrova begins to hit hard even in reception. And what about Melandri? With Rosamaria returning after the ailment at the end of the fourth set, it is she who dominates the tie break by blocking, almost always leaving Casalmaggiore at +2 (very good on the ball change), until Carlini catches Omoruyi unprepared on the ace, signing the decisive stretch for the final 3-2.

(John Gardani)

