Da Rold Logistics Belluno licks its wounds after the second passive in the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship: a passive, the one matured at Palasavena with Geetit Bologna, clear in form. And, according to the general manager Franco Da Re, also in substance.

“In reality the result is a liar. Did we come close to winning two sets out of three? True, but we would not have deserved it in the most absolute way. The partials say that we have always been in the game, in reality it is not like that. Widely insufficient performance: we did badly from all points of view ».

The rhinos drop three positions in the ranking: “When a team, in the decisive moments, misses the last two bars or the second touches, it is evident that it denotes considerable limits, on which it will be necessary to work and intervene very quickly”.

All that remains is to take a cue from the mistakes made and start again: «Geetit has done what it should and deserves the compliments – continues the director general of the DRL – but we have not put into practice anything of what we knew. It is a gigantic step back from the challenge with Garlasco and it has nothing to do with the environmental factor either. Because, in all honesty, there was more support for us than for the home team ».

Da Re broadens the boundaries of his analysis: «It was an important test. And it was, above all, the time to understand our value. We will have to think very deeply because if every time we leave our plant we find similar difficulties, it means that we are not a high level team. Struggling away is normal, there is, but the result must be brought home. And we have gone far, far, far from winning success ».

Now on the horizon there is the trip to Pineto with Abba leaders. But not only: «The time to work in the gym is not so much – concludes Da Re – and the aspects to improve are different. We all have to work to change direction, given that two challenges await us with important opponents, such as Pineto and Savigliano ».