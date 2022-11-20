The still unhoisted banners of last season’s “treble” (Super Cup, Italian Cup and Scudetto) stand out on the sold-out Palaverde (finally), interspersed with the record of 76 consecutive victories. From the stands, ten thousand hands give the rhythm and drive of the eighth player on the pitch. On the pitch, the panthers put up a test of strength and character, still imperfect, but effective enough to consolidate the first place in the standings: Monza collapses 3-1.

Conegliano starts with Wolosz, Haak, Plummer, Cook, Lubian, Squarcini and De Gennaro. Milan replies with Orro, Stysiak, Thompson, Sylla, Stevanovic, Folie and Parrocchiale. In the first set the superiority of the panthers is overwhelming. The serve turns of Wolosz, Plummer and Squarcini split the Milanese reception in two, which succumbs with surprising compliance.

Plummer signs five of the first eight yellow and blue points, accompanied by Haak. At 16-4 Gaspari has already spent both timeouts and a substitution (Daviskyba for Stysiak), which lead nothing to his cause. Conegliano is a points machine, a clock that runs perfectly, a feast for the eyes of its fans. The first mistake of the landlords comes on 18-8, when everyone is already thinking about the second set, enjoying the last exchanges.

If Conegliano shows one of its most beautiful dresses, Milan can’t be so ugly either. And the resumption of the game confirms it, with the service of the panthers which makes less (errors by Lubian, Haak and Squarcini) and the away block which becomes more aggressive, especially with Davyskiba and Sylla. The points from Thompson and Folie also arrive and Milan extends up to 6-10. Conegliano equalized at 12, thanks to Haak and many mistakes by the guests. The game lights up and becomes more balanced and interesting, with the gap never exceeding two points.

The panthers have the strength to repel all opponent attacks, starting with the early days of Folie and the parallel bars of Thompson. Haak’s ten points (19 total up to that point) are a treasure trove that alone is worth the price of admission. The first aces from Lubian and Squarcini also arrive, but also many mistakes. Milan goes to a maximum lead of 8-13, forcing Santarelli to call his first two timeouts of the game. De Kruijf and Gennari enter for Lubian and Cook, but the inaccuracies remain and the gap grows to 11-18 with a lucky point from Folie and a misunderstanding between Wolosz and Squarcini.

Pericati’s serving turn on Sylla gives the panthers a breather, but it’s too late. The start is dazzling also in the fourth set (6-1) with Haak and De Kruijf. Long minutes on an antenna touch videocheck don’t cool the panthers. The game in Milan becomes more predictable and foul, Conegliano does not fall back into the pit of errors and enjoys the final embrace of his audience.