Civitanova-Modena 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-20)

—

Civitanova suffers a set then claims the higher technical rate and closes the Modena practice 3-0. The team from the Marche is the first finalist of the 2022 Super Cup taking place in Cagliari. A convincing proof that Blengini’s team that for the occasion chose Nikolov and Bottolo in place 4, Gabi Garcia opposite diagonally with De Cecco while in the center space for Diamantini and Chinenyeze with Balaso in the free role. Modena responds with the diagonal Bruno-Lagumdzja, in place 4 Ngapeth-Rinaldi while in the center Bossi paired with Krick, the young Gollini is free. Civitanova does not want to leave room for the opponents and in the first rotation immediately places a partial with Gabi Garcia serving (5-0). Modena returns point by point until the turn of the Turkish Lagumdzja who puts the Emilians back in the running (9-9). On a couple of occasions Giani’s team misses the opportunity to take a small advantage. The Marche region took advantage of it and closed with an attack by a dominant Gabi Garcia (7 out of 8 in attack and 9 points overall). Second set with the Italian champions who immediately stretched strong from the 2003 “veteran” test Nikolov (7 points in the first 2 partial with 50% in attack co): 11-5. Modena changes with Stankovic who takes the place of Krick. At 18-13 the Emilians placed two bulwarks on Gabi Garcia, a flash in the dark that returned enthusiasm to Modena. Lagumdzja signs 22-22 but in the final sprint Civitanova closes 25-23 with a contested ball: Diamantini’s lift is not judged double with Bruno and Ngapeth protesting a lot. In the 3rd set you travel up to half part in equilibrium before the final tear of the Marche with an ace from Bottolo but above all with a turn in Nikolov’s service that closes the match. Civitanova flies to the final (tomorrow at 5pm) and waits to know the opponent’s name.