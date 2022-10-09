Perugia collects the second consecutive victory in the league. He does so by regulating Siena in four sets dragged by the Ukrainian Plotnytskyi and Giannelli, decisive in the key moments of each set. Siena cannot yet dispose of the former Ricci, Anastasi opts for Herrera starting diagonally with Giannelli, Leon and Plotnytskyi in place four, Solè and Flavio central. His team starts immediately with the gears engaged (4-7) except to suffer Pinali’s turn which allows the Sienese to overtake (8-7). Sir works very well on the wall: those of Plotnytskyi and Solè direct the partial (16-19). The Ukrainian extends with an ace, Herrera closes the score. In the second set Siena escapes on 15-11 taking advantage of a couple of Herrera’s mistakes. Anastasi runs for cover by inserting Rychlicki, but Emma Villas flies to +7 (21-14). Giannelli plays the charge, Perugia returns to -2 but two points from Mazzone deliver the set to Montagnani’s team. The key moment of the third set is when Sir places a four-point run, reversing the scenario (from 12-14 to 16-14). Plotnytskyi puts any ball on the ground, an ace from Van Garderen (18-19) is not enough for Siena to keep the wake of Giannelli and his teammates who dismiss the partial with Russo’s block and Rychlicki’s decisive point. The decisive breakaway comes in the middle of the fourth set: a good block from Giannelli and an ace from Leon for the +4 guest (11-15). Van Garderen signs the last attempt to return (16-18) but the furrow is now dug. Russo signs the matchpoint.

Cisterna-Taranto 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 28-26)

—

Second consecutive success for the Top Volley which imposes itself in front of its public on the unfortunate Prisma Taranto. Dirlic mvp of an absolutely one-way race. Even though it is the second day, the challenge is immediately giving away important points in terms of salvation. Soli’s team is in great confidence and, on the momentum of the triumph obtained in the debut race in Milan, aims to give continuity to its start to the season. Initial sextet with the diagonal Baranowicz-Dirlic, central Zingel-Rossi, Kaliberda-Sedlacek in the band; Catania free. Taranto is fresh from the home defeat against Civitanova: the coach Di Pinto shows up with Falaschi at the dribble ready to serve the forward Antonov, Stefani and Loeppky. Start fought with the two teams arm in arm until 8-8. A couple of Dirlic broadsides bring Cisterna to +3. The guests react and re-establish the distance with Gargiulo (14-14). At this point, the newly entered Turkish player Bayram takes the chair with an ace on 16-14. Winning wall Dirlic and pontini who come forward by 4 lengths. Double error in the service for Taranto and the hosts on 22-18. The usual Dirlic closes the partial on 25-20: the Croatian opposite is the absolute protagonist of the first part of the match with 9 points on the scoresheet and 67% in attack. Second set: the start is a copy and paste of the first with the teams fighting point to point up to 8-8. Taranto at this stage relies heavily on Stefani’s plays. Yet another error from 9 meters for the rossoblu and Top Volley who take the opportunity to stretch to +3. Wall Zingel stamps with arrogance on 16-12. Bayram is also present for 18-13. In this phase, the Soli sextet is legitimizing the advantage by offering an excellent volleyball, while the guests are undergoing the competitive verve of the pontini. Stefani, with a nice diagonal, tries to keep the Apulians alive now under 5 points (20-15). All in vain because the hosts dominate the field and march quickly towards the victory of the partial that ends with yet another pearl of Dirlic (25-16). Third set: the Apulians try to shake up and get back into the race. Loeppky’s nice diagonal brings Di Pinto’s men to -1. Rossi first, and then Dirlic’s wall, sign the extension for the pontini (+4). A burst of pride for Prisma Taranto who places a 4-point break with Antonov and Stefani (ace) and implements the counter-overtake (15-14). Inertia of the set now in favor of the guests who go to 20-18 with Loeppky. Cisterna does not collapse and responds: Stefani’s error and hooking up completed (21-21). Final crackling to the advantages: this time the white-blue wall is unsurpassable and Top Volley hits the three points with great merit.