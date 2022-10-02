On the first day of Superlega (after yesterday’s two advances) the first victory arrives for Perugia, which clearly beats Monza without Cachopa, the starting director

Perugia-Monza 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)

—

Perugia is there! The championship of Sir, which dominated the Lombard team in three sets, begins with a clear victory at home against Monza. For this debut at the PalaBarton coach Anastasi kept Leon and Flavio at rest, presenting Giannelli as director, Rychlicki opposite, Solè and Russo in the center, Plotnytskyi and Semeniuk spikers, with Colaci free. On the other hand, Monza paid for the absence of the injured Cachopa, replaced in the direction by the Croatian Visic and with the sextet completed by the opposite Grozer, the former Galassi and Beretta in the center, Davyskiba and Maar spikers, with Federici free. The first set saw Perugia always ahead, dragged by an incisive Rychlicki (6 points in the set and 71% in attack), who also grounded the final point (25-19), after some attempts by Monza to get closer, thanks especially to a specific Grozer (6 points for him too). In the second fraction Monza went ahead at the start, before the reaction of Perugia, which subverted the score at 12-11 and then went on to win with authority, closing (25-21) with an attack from Solè. The third set was always in the hands of Perugia, who extended at the start and always stayed ahead thanks above all to Rychlicki (best scorer of the match with 16 points) and Plotnytskyi (MVP).