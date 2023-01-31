Double triumph. A success that confirms the playoff position, but even more nearly 4500 people at the PalaOlimpia to see the victory over the Italian champions of Lube Civitanova. “It is difficult to choose what pleased us more – says the president of Verona, Stefano Fanini -. Because being a very young club, having confirmation of the follow-up we have achieved is evidence of esteem. For what we saw on Sunday and in last home games. Because our project, which started last year, was based precisely on bringing people back to the arena. So it remains a great source of pride. We were especially pleased that people were close to us even when the team he had a moment of tarnish or a fall like the match in Taranto”.

Ransom — The last two victories with Milan and Civitanova brought 5 points in the standings which propel Verona to sixth place. “We knew that fourth place at the end of the first leg was a reward for the work done by the boys – continued the number 1 from Verona -, but we were also aware that there are clubs better equipped to occupy that position. After a negative trend, with teams that are stronger economically and technically, it wasn’t obvious to find the best polish again”. To achieve yesterday’s victory, Withu changed her tactical form by inserting Magalini as the starting spiker and moving Keita opposite, in place of the Russian Sapozhkov. “There was a change of formation on Sunday, it’s not certain that there will be no going back in the future. I saw Magalini stay on the pitch very well even if he hadn’t played much. A sign that this staff knows how to keep everyone on the ropes – continues Fanini – in addition to the undoubted merits of the player who was ready. Our chain of command in society is very short: the technical part is the exclusive responsibility of the coach. Maximum confidence in what Rado Stoytchev does. The ups and downs were widely expected when you have such a young team with so many people making their debut in the Superlega this year. We never had any doubts even when we lost some consecutive games.” See also Women's volleyball: Champions League, in the Conegliano and Novara fields

Enthusiasm — The public is also amused by the Gascon way they celebrate characters like Rok Mozic and Noumory Keita (once again Mvp, with 29 personal points). “There’s no doubt about it. They’re young, they enjoy themselves. And people like them. But I want to clarify that they do it in a positive way, towards their teammates or our fans. There’s no desire to mock the opponents. It’s something different from what we’re used to seeing. But I think it’s something fresh and positive, which makes for a show, especially to involve new enthusiasts”. But why the company’s decision to embark on this venture after turbulent years of volleyball in Verona. “It is a very stimulating challenge for us – concludes Fanini -, due to the potential that exists in the city. Ours is a sporting and business project. The goal was to create something new in Verona. This is a city ​​known worldwide, has a first-rate entrepreneurship. Our idea was and is to involve as many partners as possible, it would therefore have been a shame to disperse the wealth of knowledge that had been built up. And we left again, last year, aiming, as we said, at building an important bond with the public. They wanted to be credible. Ours is a growth project, which wants to be forward-looking, but also with our feet firmly planted on the ground. That’s our mantra. We want to take the step as long as the leg. Ambitious, but remaining humble. We are building an increasingly important club. Compared to the first season we have already grown and we want to prove it again between now and the end of the year”. See also Consorzio UniVerso a great desire for events, the Park & ​​Meet at Miani is full with 42 stalls

January 31, 2023 (change January 31, 2023 | 08:32)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

