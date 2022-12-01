Home Sports Volleyball: A-1 women, Conegliano 11th win in a row
Sports

Volleyball: A-1 women, Conegliano 11th win in a row

by admin
Volleyball: A-1 women, Conegliano 11th win in a row

Santarelli makes turnover, but the Italian champion team moves to Macerata in advance of the championship

Macerata-Conegliano 0-3 (23-25, 16-25, 11-25)
Conegliano puts in its pearl number 11 of the season in the championship advance at the end of a challenge fought above all for a set and a half when Macerata managed to create difficulties for the very strong opponents who, however, raised the level in attack with Gray, Plummer (mvp ) and Robinson argued for the different technical caliber. No points for Cbf Macerata, but an injection of confidence in view of the next challenges that are certainly more within reach, while for Prosecco Doc Imoco the confirmation of a good state of form also in those players less employed by Santarelli who took advantage of this challenge to rotate his roster in view of the very important appointment with the Club World Cup in Turkey. As announced on the eve of the coach Santarelli makes a bit of a turnover in his initial sextet while the orange-blacks are in the standard formation.

Turnover

A start that seems easy for the guests with a great Gray in attack and service who signs the break of 10-15. Macerata, however, does not disunite at all and responds present with Fiesoli and Malik who shorten the disadvantage and bring the set back into balance. Who offers emotions in the final part, with the Orange comeback (20-21) and Conegliano who resists, has two set balls canceled and closes in the third with Robinson (6 points). Cbf who restarts from where he closed the previous set with a 4-1 (first advantage of the match) signed by Abbott and Malik: Imoco struggling but slowly recovering with the challenge returning to point by point. Conegliano who takes advantage of some mistakes from the Marches to return to leading the dance in the score (10-13) but without however revealing the lucidity admired in other circumstances. Squarcini’s ace tries to shake up Imoco which in fact restarts and detaches the opponents on 13-18. It’s always the service that hurts Macerata with De Kruijf putting down the ace that slows down the orange-black attempt to stay hooked on the opponents. With Imoco going downhill to close a hard-fought set in the first half. The third is the one in which the technical gap between the two teams emerges the most: Macerata falls apart and Conegliano can travel in peace towards yet another full championship success.

See also  Volleyball, women, Nations League, Italy beaten by China

November 30, 2022 (change November 30, 2022 | 22:31)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Who is the “Sandun No. 7” who witnessed...

Collina explains the maxi-recoveries in Qatar: “More extra...

Volleyball: Civitanova with Zaytsev also wins in the...

World Cup, Ozil and those photos shown by...

Spezia, Macia has kept his promise: Moutinho arrives

Milan on social media – Maignan towards the...

Carry forward the spirit of struggle and improve...

Beckham, escape from Qatar from a luxury hotel....

Tragedy Ischia: minute’s silence before all the weekend...

Montalto surrenders only to the sprint Cigliano resists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy