With so many lights and few shadows, the Panthers of Prosecco Doc Imoco take other steps forward in the standings and also in the game. Despite the shortcomings of a team still under construction, the Gialloblù demonstrate once again their ability to react to difficult situations, partly created by an unwilling opponent, partly due to their own shortcomings.

Gradually the edges are being filed and the level is reaching what is necessary for really important appointments. Santarelli made some adjustments with respect to the victory of Novara and ranks Wolosz, Haak, Gray, Gennari, De Kruijf, Squarcini and De Gennaro. Pistola responds with Carlini, Malual, Perinelli, Frantti, Lohuis, Melandri and De Bortoli. The start was fulminating for the Panthers, with De Kruijf immediately on the ball a fast and a winning service and Casalmaggiore foul and inaccurate (5-2). The electronic report freezes for a couple of minutes, not so the game of Conegliano which maintains high rhythms, starting with the touch on the wall.

Wolosz also makes himself felt on the wall (13-7), De Kruijf remains unstoppable, Haak scores from all positions, De Gennaro turns balls destined for garbage into play. The guests do not have the strength to react and Conegliano closes on velvet. However, it is not all gold and the glitters of the first set disappear in the shadow of a gradually less effective reception. In about twenty exchanges Conegliano suffers four aces and the main suspect is Gray, replaced by Cook. Casalmaggiore puts more grit and courage with Frantti, Lohuis and Malual who sign the overtaking from 10-8 to 10-12.

The percentages of the panthers drop dramatically and the change of the diagonal with Carraro and Plummer on the field lasts just two exchanges, but in the meantime it has reached 14-20. Conegliano’s reaction arrives, but too late. The script remains the same even at the start of the third set. The Gialloblù reception limps, but is compensated by the high attacking percentages of Gennari and Haak. Between the squads Frantti and Malual grow and keep the score in balance (9-8).

The shoulder arrives, once again on P1, with Wolosz at the service and an excellent job of the wall that triggers the closures of Haak and Squarcini (14-9). Casalmaggiore softens the blow with Frantti and Melandri, but without finding the necessary breaks. Conegliano regains lost determination and confidence, with a nice crescendo in which Squarcini and Cook stand out. It is with the walls of Squarcini and De Kruijf and with the winning services of Haak, Lubian and Wolosz that Conegliano definitively demolishes the certainties of Casalmaggiore.

The Lombard women give up first of all with their heads and for the panthers there are prairies that allow them to consolidate the first place in the standings and maintain their unbeatenness. Milan is also at zero defeats, which will arrive at Palaverde next Sunday. It will be the first moment of truth of the season, to understand what the true face of this team is.