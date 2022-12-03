Perugia-Novara 1-3 (20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 26-28)

—

Success of Igor Gorgonzola Novara, who overcame Perugia in four sets, thus gaining the eighth victory in ten races. It was a hard-fought match for long stretches, with Stefano Lavarini’s sextet suffering in some stretches in the PalaBarton desert, only to win at the end of a hard-fought fourth set. In the first set Novara extended in the initial part thanks to an inspired Karakurt (6 points in the set), without however being able to detach Perugia, which came closer to 11-12 on Nwakalor’s series of jokes and then even advanced on 18-17 thanks to a magnificent ace from Dilfer. The situation remained balanced until 20-20, then Novara had a break of five points, closing the fraction (20-25) with a peremptory block by Chirichella on Galic. In the second set (Perugia with Galic replacing Samedi) Novara, thanks to the magnificent direction of Poulter and with Danesi and Chrichella punctual in attack, extended up to 1-9, immediately putting a mortgage on the conquest of the fraction and despite the changes on the other side decided by Matteo Bertini, the trend did not change and Novara went on to close with the last point (15-25) which came with a foul on the net in Perugia.