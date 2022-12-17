Novara-Vallefoglia 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-18)

Stronger than the absences, Igor Gorgonzola hits the fifth consecutive victory, easily overcoming the Megabox Vallefoglia. Lavarini’s team dominated the block match with Chirichella (6 points) and Bonifacio in the evening and relied on their high-ball forwards, Karakurt and Carcaces, to crush the ambitions of the guests. Novara’s immediate departure, which extends with Carcaces and Karakurt for the initial 8-3, fixed by a great block from Chircihella. Vallefoglia’s reaction is entrusted to the former D’Odorico and Aleksic, who bring the host team back to 10-8. It’s again Carcaces and Karakurt (8 in the set) who give another shoulder to the set with the break that leads to the time out for the guests at 14-9. Novara controls and with two consecutive blocks by captain Chirichella goes up to 20-13. Battistoni (ace) and Bosetti will take care of putting the set in a safe, closing 25-16. Second set which opens with the Megabox trying to capitalize on some inaccuracies by Igor, who is chasing on 4-6 and again on 6-9, with Hancock who triggers Piani with excellent results. It’s Carcaces again and Chirichella with the block to overturn the set, with a run of 4-0. Two missiles from the Cuban allow Igor to stretch and Karakurt’s ace is worth 13-10. Novara definitely picks up the pace and for the Megabox it’s late at night: the Azzurri extend a partial of 11-2, which seems to decide the set. Mafrici changes his diagonal, Lavarini inserts Bonifacio for Danesi, but the match remains firmly in the hands of Igor, who finishes 25-19, with Carcaces’ ninth point in the set. Vallefoglia tries again to surprise the Piedmontese at the start of the third fraction, with the positive insertion of Papa in place of D’Odorico (6-8). However, Novara finds in Bosetti an additional offensive solution to compensate for the empty passage of Karakurt (11-10). Caterina also scores with the ace of 14-11, after a great block by Bonifacio, and Igor takes off as in the previous sets, dominating the challenge on goal (19-13). Carcaces and Karakurt take care of it again, placing the knockout blow, closing the accounts on 25-18. Andrew Crippa