The first big match of the season is all from the Novara brand. In front of the 3500 spectators of the Pala Igor, Novara overwhelms a fragile Scandicci, never able to enter the game, except for a brief moment of the second set, then decided by the aggressiveness of the Novara service and wall, which from start to finish they made all the difference between the two teams.

Novara-Scandicci 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18)

—

Many absences, with Novara still having to do without Poulter, splendidly replaced by Battistoni in directing, and Savino Del Bene who cannot count on Zhu, Pietrini (back) and Merlo and also pays for Malinov’s non-brilliant form. in directing. Aggressive departure of Igor, who immediately places a 3-0, which becomes 7-1, with the reception of Barbolini’s team that struggles to register, put under pressure by Danesi’s turn. Karakurt defends the advantage (4-10) and Novara point by point takes off, hoisting himself on 6-16, always with the Turkish opposite (7 points in the set) to make the difference. Barbolini plays the Di Iulio card, but Igor’s wall closes every gap and we reach 12-22, before closing the set 25-17. The score does not change at the start of the second set, with Igor continuing to push very hard, certainly helped also by the difficulties of Scandicci in reception, who is looking for some solution from the bench, with the entry of Angeloni for Sorokaite. Novara doubles Savino Del Bene on 12-6, but the Tuscans with Antropova halve the gap, suggesting a time out to Lavarini to stop the inertia in favor of the guests. Two consecutive errors by Karakurt completely reopen the partial and trigger a head to head with Antropova who begins to pass regularly and signs the hook at an altitude of 13. Barbolini also finds good things from Angeloni and Mingardi and continues point by point until 17 even. Novara with the block and the touch plays of Bosetti (5 in the set) riallunga and with the ace of Battistoni puts his hands on the set, which ends on 25-19. Igor continues to lead the game even at the start of the third set, with Bosetti’s turn to serve that produces a 4-0 break. Three points by Adams from place 4 sinking the Savino Del Bene at minus 6. Malinov continues to struggle to find the key to the problem and Novara still passes with great ease, always with the stars and stripes spiker in great dust first in the bar and then with the pipe (4-12). The batting turn of the former Washington gives a little oxygen to Scandicci, which goes back to minus 5 (8-13), but Novara immediately resumes grinding points, deadly with Karakurt and Danesi, masterfully triggered by Battistoni (10-17) . Igor puts the autopilot and without ever giving a millimeter in defense builds a last set that leads her to the match point at 24-17 with Karakurt breaking through the wall. The error of Mingardi in the service makes the credits of a match dominated by Novara scroll.