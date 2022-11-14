“I’ll have the surgery shortly. After that it will be long, but I will do nothing but work hard to come back stronger than before, trying and hoping to take what has been taken from me in the last two years ».

Two weeks after the serious injury suffered during the Serie A2 championship (rupture of the cruciate and medial meniscus and lesion of the medial collateral of the left knee), the Sant’Angelo spiker Francesca Dalla Rosa, registered with Perugia, has entrusted her thoughts to social media at the moment so hard.

“I have received many messages of comfort, which have pleased me immensely and supported me morally. Anyone who knows me knows how much I like to play volleyball, it has always been like that. Whether it’s a championship match, a playoff final, a summer tournament, a match between friends, I always put my soul into it. I like to work hard, sweat, always try to improve myself, see the results of the efforts made ».

The last few years, however, have been particularly bitter.

“As in all things, in these 16 years there have been ups and downs, better years and more difficult years. In the last two years in particular, bad luck seems to have taken a liking to me in sports, and my body seems to enjoy playing tricks on me. First the ankle, then the shoulder, and now the knee. They are all road accidents that happen frequently to all athletes, they are neither the first nor the last, but having three serious injuries so close together is frustrating, destabilizing, and it hurts, because the only thing I wanted would have been play in peace and do what I like best. It hurts because I don’t know what I could have done more than that to prevent them; it hurts because I felt good and charged up for this season on which I had placed many expectations and the injury was a frozen shower ».

In a few days Dalla Rosa will undergo surgery. Then he will resume his journey. To go back to playing. “In that pink and purple field (that of the women’s Legavolley championships, ed), or whatever the color of the floor”.