Solo leader. Of course, a little bit because Abba Pineto has postponed its home match against Macerata, due to some positivity to Covid found in the Marche team.

But above all decisive was the not simple 3-0 trimmed to the tough Tmb Monselice, in the unusual midweek round of the A3 championship.

The third consecutive affirmation materialized at the Spes Arena, in an immaculate start to the season. So, not knowing when the match of the Abruzzese team will be recovered, there in front of everyone there remains only a Da Rold who begins to take a lot of pleasure.

There remains a life to play, God forbid. In any case, for the collective enthusiasm of the environment there could not have been a better start.

WHAT A BALANCE

There is Mozzato in place of Guastamacchia in the initial sextet, as the only novelty compared to the starting line-up of the first two days. For the young central is the seasonal debut, having remained out with San Donà and Brugherio due to some physical ailment.

The Paduans arrive at Lambioi with a point in the standings, but also a great desire to try the coup of prestige, against a Belluno with which there has been a rivalry since the times of the B. Walls Alex Paganin for the opening point of the Da Rold.

The fact is that no one will ever be able to hint at an escape attempt, with the respective maximum advantage never exceeding the two lengths of difference.

The statistics will not lie, almost specular. In fact, Monselice pays those two more errors on the serve (7-5). The final shot is signed by a surgical Saibene, author of a 5 out of 7 in attack and the double point that is worth 24-22. Monselice will reject the first set ball, but sending Vianello’s next serve out.

STOP AND WALL

The start of a partial second seems to follow the long previous 28 minutes. The Da Rold, however, grows in the bar and dragged by Graziani and Paganin soon increases the gap.

The wall is also leveled up, Saibene and Novello put heavy balls on the ground and it doesn’t take too long to close at 25-14: eleven rather significant marginal lengths and not even so foreseen, against a Monselice used to always remain connected to the ‘match. Photocopy of the first period and the third partial, where however a Novello with a total of 17 points takes the chair.

As in the first two matches, the bomber arrived in the summer makes the difference. His also the ball of 24-21, also confirmed after video check. Drago and Vianello cancel two match balls but on the next out bar only a Var request differs by a few seconds the collective exultation of Da Rold on 25-23.

The 300 of the Spes Arena also rejoice. On Sunday we travel to Mirandola to face the Emilian team.

Certainly doing it as leaders is not bad at all. Accustomed to the Dolomite panoramas, it is impossible to suffer from the height.

FROM ROLD BELLUNO – MONSELICE 3-0

DA ROLD LOGISTICS: Saibene 11, Novello 17, Maccabruni 1, Graziani 8, Mozzato 3, Paganin 7, Martinez 1 (L1); Neither. Candeago (L2), Galliani, Stufano, Guolla, Guastamacchia, Ostuzzi.

Coach Gian Luca Colussi.

TMB MONSELICE: Drago 14, Vattovaz 3, Kobez 9, Vianello 10, Beccaro 4, Borgato 4, Dainese (L1); Perciante, De Santi, De Grandis 1, Bacchin, Monetti. Neither. Canazza, Rizzato (L2), Dietre.

Coach Guglielmo Cicorella.

Referees: Giovanni Giorgianni, Maurina Sessolo.

Partial: 25-23, 25-14, 25-23.

Note: spectators about 300. Wrong beats 11-18, winning 4-1, blocks 6-3. Duration set 28 ‘, 23’, 30 ‘.